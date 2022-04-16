LA Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans: Preview, Odds and Predictions

Tonight, the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans clash for the final NBA playoff spot: Who comes out on top?

The LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans will play on Friday night in Los Angeles to determine the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The winner will face the No. 1 seed, the Phoenix Suns, in a first-round playoff series beginning on Sunday.

The LA Clippers are coming off of a 109-104 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night despite Paul George dropping 34 points in the Seven-Eight Game.

The New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 in the Nine-Ten Game on Wednesday. Their best players, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, combined for 59 points. If they want to advance into the playoffs, they're going to need the same type of efficiency from their stars on Friday night.

This is a matchup of contrasting styles. The Clippers, on one hand, rely on their slow pace and defense. The Pelicans, on the other hand, don't have a solid team identity, as they rank in the middle of the pack in both offensive and defensive efficiency.

LA Clippers Preview:

The Clippers (42-40) fared well despite missing their two best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, this season. George returned earlier this month.

George's responsibilities grew with Leonard likely out for the rest of the year. PG13 has been putting up about 25 points per game since he's returned. However, George will not play Friday night due to the league's health and safety protocols.

Coach Ty Lue is a fantastic basketball mind. The one thing the Clippers hold heavily over the Pelicans is experience. With Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris and Robert Covington, the Clippers have players who have been in big situations before.

New Orleans Pelicans Preview:

Despite missing Zion Williamson (foot) all season, the Pelicans (36-46) always said they were pursuing a playoff spot – even after a 3-16 start. That's why they made a trade for CJ McCollum at the trade deadline on Feb. 10. The Pels went 13-12 in the regular season with McCollum in the lineup. Currently, only one game stands between them and the playoffs.

New Orleans has the size to matchup with Los Angeles on the inside, and that revolves around center Jonas Valanciunas. If Valanciunas can be a big factor in rebounding, the Pelicans could run away with this one. The Pelicans have the pieces to do it.

New Orleans won three of the four games with the Clippers this season.

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer CJ McCollum has been exactly what #Pelicans needed on a variety of fronts, providing experience, leadership and elite scoring for a young roster. McCollum on New Orleans: "This is my home... This is the start of something special." Postseason profile: on.nba.com/3jCVdUz CJ McCollum has been exactly what #Pelicans needed on a variety of fronts, providing experience, leadership and elite scoring for a young roster. McCollum on New Orleans: "This is my home... This is the start of something special." Postseason profile: on.nba.com/3jCVdUz https://t.co/75ISrsPhRt

Prediction

LEAN: New Orleans Pelicans ML -110

New Orleans Pelicans 113, LA Clippers 104

This is a good test for the Clippers, because New Orleans is more talented on offense. Defensively, however, the Clippers hold the upper hand. The sportsbooks have this game exactly right with the -110 odds on both sides of the moneyline. I'm going with the Pelicans because their offensive attack is more versatile than the Clippers, who rely heavily on a "3 and D" approach.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein