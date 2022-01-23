LA Clippers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks in their next 2021-22 NBA regular-season game.

The Clippers are coming off a 102-101 comeback win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Meanwhile, the Knicks lost 91-102 against the New Orleans Pelicans in their last match.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 23rd; 1:00 PM ET (11:30 PM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are one of the most unpredictable teams in the NBA right now. Despite missing superstars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, they have recorded some surprising wins over their last few games. However, it's been difficult for them to produce positive performances consistently.

Nevertheless, the Clippers are coming off a hard-fought win over the in-form 76ers. They were down by 24 points in the second half but still managed to fight back and win the match by a point. All five starters recorded at least ten points, with Reggie Jackson (19 points) leading the charge for the side. LA's bench contributed efficiently, tallying 32 points on the night.

The LA Clippers' offense has struggled for most of the season, but they have scored 123 points on average across their last three appearances. They will have to try and replicate their solid two-way play if they are to have a healthy chance of beating the New York Knicks.

Key Player - Nicolas Batum

Oklahoma City Thunder v Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum has been in great scoring touch across his last three games. He has scored a combined 60 points during that stretch, shooting 61% from the floor. Batum's scoring numbers give the LA Clippers a solid push on offense, an area they have struggled with for most of the campaign. If he can continue to thrive, it will give the side a better chance of beating the New York Knicks.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson; G - Amir Coffey; F - Marcus Morris Sr.; F - Nicolas Batum; C - Ivica Zubac.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks' dismal home run continued as they have now dropped three straight games at MSG following their latest defeat to the Pelicans. The Knicks' starters misfired big-time as they recorded one of their worst third-quarter performances of the season.

New York were outscored 15-35 during that stretch, allowing their opponents to extend their four-point halftime lead to 24 entering the fourth quarter. It was always going to be an uphill task for Tom Thibodeau's men to make a comeback from that spot as they eventually lost the tie by an 11-point margin. The Knicks committed 15 turnovers, shot only 37% from the field and missed 12 of their 36 free throws on the night.

The Knicks won't be able to afford these mistakes against the sixth-best defense in the league, the LA Clippers. They will need their starters to fire on all cylinders as that could prove to be the key to them snapping their three-game skid.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

Julius Randle recorded his worst performance of the season in his last game. The reigning Most Improved Player of the Year scored only four points, shooting one of nine from the field. The Knicks are bound to lose games if Randle, their best player, misfires like that.

Randle has struggled to find his form since the 2021 playoffs and that has played a part in the Knicks' struggles this campaign. They will fancy their chances of winning against the shorthanded LA Clippers if he manages to produce a season-best outing.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker; G - Evan Fournier; F - RJ Barrett; F - Julius Randle; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Clippers vs Knicks Match Prediction

The LA Clippers and New York Knicks have both been inconsistent this season. The Clippers, despite their injury issues, have momentum on their side, so that may give them the edge against the Knicks. New York will be keen to produce a comeback performance, though, so this could be a close encounter.

Where to watch Clippers vs Knicks

Bally Sports SoCal and MSG Network will provide local TV coverage of the game between the LA Clippers and New York Knicks. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

