LA Clippers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will continue their six-game road trip in the 2020-21 NBA by heading to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon.

The LA Clippers could find themselves atop the Western Conference standings with a win on Sunday, as they are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks were able to earn a much-needed victory in their latest outing to snap a three-game losing steak. The New York Knicks are currently in contention for a playoff spot this year. They are having one of their best starts in the last half-decade, sitting two games under .500, with a 9-11 record.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 31st, 1 PM ET.

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

LA Clippers Preview

Kawhi Leonard (#2) of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers looked dominant in their last outing against the Orlando Magic, earning 116-90 victory.

It was the first game back for Paul George and Kawhi Leonard after they missed the previous two games due to the league's health and safety protocols. Despite missing some time, the duo did not show any signs of rust, combining for 50 points and shooting above 52% from the field.

However, the key takeaway for the Ty Lue side in the victory was more about the team's suffocating defense than the excellent scoring of their two All-Stars. The LA Clippers held the Orlando Magic to just 36% shooting from the field and shut down their starters, holding them to only 39 points.

If the LA Clippers continue to stay disciplined in their defensive stats against the New York Knicks, they will likely overwhelm the young team and move to 16-5 on the season.

Key Player - Paul George

After Paul George's playoff struggles in the NBA bubble, he promised he would return for the following season 'with a vengeance'.

The six-time All-Star has seemingly stuck to that promise, as he is shooting career highs of 50.4% from the field, 48.4% from the 3-point range and 90.7% from the free-throw line.

▪️ 23.9 PPG / 6.2 RPG / 5.4 APG

George is also in the top 5% in the league this season for points per shot attempt (PSA), averaging 132.5 points per 100 shots attempted, as per cleaningtheglass.com.

If the All-NBA forward continues his current MVP-caliber play, he could lead the LA Clippers to their third consecutive win.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

New York Knicks Preview

Alec Burks (#18), Immanuel Quickley (#5) and Mitchell Robinson (#23) of the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are coming off an impressive 102-81 home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, which has moved them to eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tom Thibodeau is getting the most out of his young backcourt this season. In their win over the Cavaliers, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley combined for 49 points and nine rebounds.

The New York Knicks have also been ferocious in defense this season. They have played the best defense in the league over the last two weeks, allowing just 101.7 points for 100 possessions, which is 9.8 points better than the league average, as per cleaningtheglass.com.

The New York Knicks will need to maintain their defensive discipline to shut down the LA Clippers' star power and come away with back-to-back home wins.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle could be the key player for the New York Knicks if they are to take down the LA Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

He is averaging 22.5 points and 11.4 rebounds this season while shooting at 81.4% from the free-throw line, all career-highs. Randle is also among the top-20 for usage rate.

According to cleaningtheglass.com, New York Knicks' possessions end in a shot, assist or turnover by the 26-year-old 28.8% of the time.

However, Randle will need to continue his offensive efficiency to lead his team to victory over the red-hot LA Clippers.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G RJ Barrett, G Elfrid Payton, F Alec Burks, F Julius Randle, C Mitchell Robinson.

Clippers vs Knicks Prediction

Both teams have shown they can shut down an opponent's offense, so a low-scoring game could be expected. However, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard could lead the LA Clippers to a victory over the New York Knicks on Sunday night.

It could be another big game for George, as he will have the matchup advantage over the younger RJ Barrett.

Where to watch Clippers vs Knicks

Local coverage of the game will be available on MSG Network. The game can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.