LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will host the LA Clippers at the Paycom Center on Saturday, December 18th, in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game.

The Clippers will head into this game off a 103-124 loss against the Utah Jazz, which has seen them fall to 16-13 on the season. Meanwhile, the Thunder are coming off a tough 110-113 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans; they are now 8-19 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, December 18th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, December 19th, 2021; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

LA Clippers Preview

Paul George will continue to be sidelined for the LA Clippers in this game.

The loss against the Utah Jazz sees the LA Clippers tied for the fifth seed in the Western Conference leaderboard. Playing without their superstar in this marquee matchup, the Clippers had to fight an uphill battle against the third-seeded Jazz team.

The game was close in the first quarter as both teams traded baskets. The second quarter saw the Clippers go on scoring runs to give them a sizeable lead early on.

In the second half, the Clippers struggled to find an answer to Utah's ability to execute their offensive schemes. Following a huge scoring surge by Donovan Mitchell, the game was put away in the third quarter.

The LA Clippers were severely shorthanded without their superstar, Paul George. However, the veteran role players did step up to fill in for his absence. Marcus Morris Sr. ended up as the Clippers' leading scorer. The team also saw some solid contributions from Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Clippers fall to the Jazz, 124-103.



Marcus Morris: 24 pts, 8 rebs, 1 ast

Eric Bledsoe: 21 pts, 5 rebs, 8 asts, 1 stl

Reggie Jackson: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 9 asts, 1 blk

Isaiah Hartenstein: 15 pts, 5 rebs, 2 blks

Luke Kennard: 10 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts



Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson shoots over Luka Doncic.

Heading into the game against the OKC Thunder, the LA Clippers will look to Reggie Jackson as a key player for this game.

While factoring in the absence of Paul George, the LA Clippers will be significantly short-handed at the scoring end of the floor. Although Marcus Morris Sr. has stepped up as a scorer and taken over some of the load, Jackson will need to be a more dominant offensive force as well.

Scoring 15 points in Tuesday's game, Jackson should have the opportunity to score in bunches against OKC to put the game away early. While considering the potential absence of one of their best defenders, Jackson will look to capitalize on the inexperienced young Thunder team to get a win for the LA Clippers.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Luke Kennard | F - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac.

OKC Thunder Preview

OKC Thunder vs Toronto Raptors

Following the loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, the OKC Thunder have the worst record in the West, and find themselves at the bottom of the table.

OKC struggled to get their offense going. Although Josh Giddey and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander found their shots and created opportunities, the scoring contributions from the rest of the Thunder lineup put the side in a poor situation.

The Thunder started the game strong as their offensive schemes found their place. Without Luguentz Dort, Aaron Wiggins entered the starting rotation.

Going into the second half with a lead, the OKC Thunder's lead dwindled, and both teams engaged in an intense back and forth. With the lead shifting constantly, the pressure kept mounting on both teams.

The game hit its peak in the closing seconds. With back-to-back deep three-pointers by Gilgeous-Alexander, one of which tied the game, the Thunder looked to force OT with less than two seconds left. However, Devonte' Graham delivered a heartbreaking game-winner from the deep in the Pelicans' half to end the game.

It was the OKC Thunder's third loss on the trot. They will now take on the LA Clippers hoping to return to winning ways.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempts to drive to the basket.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be key to the OKC Thunder in this game against the LA Clippers. Without Gilgeous-Alexander's offensive versatility, the Thunder's offensive system essentially collapses.

Despite a heavy burden on his shoulders, the 23-year old finds a way to step up for the team in every game. While playmaking duties have been handed over to Josh Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander is now the finisher for the OKC Thunder.

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie The last three minutes of the third quarter from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Lakers. Just absolutely lost my mind watching this stretch. Step-backs, insane handle on drives. Just your typical 14-point three-minute stretch. The last three minutes of the third quarter from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the Lakers. Just absolutely lost my mind watching this stretch. Step-backs, insane handle on drives. Just your typical 14-point three-minute stretch. https://t.co/rxwaxls2GC

He has put up many game-winners and clutch three-pointers this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has definitely made a jump as a player. However, the team only 8-19 on the season, the other players also need to step up to the fore.

Coming off a 33-point performance, albeit in a losing effort, Gilgeous-Alexander will have to be an offensive force against the LA Clippers on Saturday as well.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Josh Giddey | G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | F - Aaron Wiggins | F - Darius Bazley | C - Derrick Favors.

Clippers vs Thunder Match Prediction

The LA Clippers should win this game against the OKC Thunder. With both teams coming off a loss, neither has any real momentum.

Although the Thunder will enjoy home-court advantage, the overall talent depth and the execution ability of the Clippers give them an upper hand. When also factoring in the difference in the quality of their defenses, the LA Clippers should be able to stifle OKC's efforts to make the game close.

Where to watch Clippers vs Thunder game?

The LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into WWLS/WKY.

