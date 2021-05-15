LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In their final game of the 2020-21 NBA season, the LA Clippers will take on the OKC Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Sunday.

The LA Clippers will aim for a season sweep of their opponents as they hold a 2-0 series lead over them. Ty Lue's men are tied for the 3rd spot in the West alongside the Denver Nuggets, with a 47-24 record on the books.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder will roll out at home on the back of a nine-game losing streak. Mark Daigneault's side have an abysmal 21-50 record ahead of Sunday's contest.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Monday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets are in a deadlock in the Western Conference. Both sides will play their final games of the regular season on Sunday, determining their first-round matchups for the 2021 playoffs.

As things stand now, the LA Clippers will either lock horns with the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks or the yet-to-be-determined sixth-placed Portland Trail Blazers/LA Lakers. Much will depend on the results of the NBA's Sunday showdown featuring all thirty teams battling in 15 exciting matchups.

The LA Clippers are coming off a 122-115 loss to the Houston Rockets on Friday. The coaching staff fielded their reserves to preserve their starters for the upcoming postseason campaign.

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson were all on the sidelines as the team welcomed veteran Serge Ibaka to the floor. The former Raptors big man looked healthy in his return to game action, tallying 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists in only 17 minutes from the floor.

Key Player - Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo #4 of the LA Clippers

LA Clippers veteran point guard Rajon Rondo gave fans a glimpse of 'Playoff Rondo' against the Houston Rockets. The 2x NBA champ put on a passing clinic, dishing out 13 assists in 28 minutes from the floor while also adding nine points to his total.

The 4x All-Star was instrumental in the LA Lakers' title run during the 2020 postseason campaign and will seek to repeat the magic with the LA Clippers this season.

Congrats to @RajonRondo of the @LAClippers for moving up to 14th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/HmeZ4rdpPX — NBA (@NBA) May 12, 2021

With LA deciding to play safe and avoid any major injuries before the playoffs begin, Rondo could once again be the player to watch out for in Sunday's contest against the OKC Thunder. Rondo is averaging 9.6 points, 7.3 assists and three rebounds over his last three appearances.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Rajon Rondo l Shooting Guard - Jay Scrubb l Small Forward - Luke Kennard l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have continued to rack up losses in the second half of the 2020-21 campaign. The once-mighty Thunder squad are probably tanking on purpose with their eyes set on a higher lottery pick in the summer.

The OKC Thunder's season came crashing down when their star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a significant injury (tear in his plantar fascia). The team couldn't find their groove without him and are now looking towards rebuilding a new roster from the ground up.

Playing against the Utah Jazz on Friday, the OKC Thunder registered their 50th loss of the season. Luguentz Dort, Mike Muscala and Josh Hall remain doubtful for Sunday's matchup as they are still recuperating from their respective injuries.

Key Player – Theo Maledon

Theo Maledon #11 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Terance Mann #14 of the Los Angeles Clippers.

French rookie Theo Maledon was the only starter to score in double digits against the Utah Jazz. The OKC Thunder guard tallied 18 points to go along with three rebounds and as many assists in the loss. The 19-year-old shot 7 of 16 from the field, including two 3-pointers.

Theo was selected as the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NBA Draft. The rookie prospect has a bright future in the NBA.

Theo Maledon is only a rookie, but he is already a PROBLEM in this league. 😤



With 98 this year, Maledon is currently number 10 on the all-time list of the most 3-PT FGs made by a teenage rookie!@okcthunder | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/gpEM3sFuDw — Bally Sports Oklahoma (@BallySportsOK) May 9, 2021

Maledon has played 64 games for the OKC Thunder this season, averaging 10.2 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per contest. The 6' 4" guard is shooting 36.8% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Theo Maledon l Shooting Guard - Aleksej Pokuševski l Small Forward - Darius Bazley l Power Forward - Isaiah Roby l Center - Moses Brown

Clippers vs Thunder Match Prediction

The OKC Thunder have struggled against elite sides this season. With a severely depleted roster, their chances of victory in this tie are slim. Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are more concerned about the health of their star players and could opt to use their reserves once again in Sunday's matchup. Nevertheless, the LA Clippers have a far superior roster and will enter this contest as the favorites. On that note, we predict the LA Clippers will emerge victorious in their last game of the NBA 2020-21 regular season.

Where to watch Clippers vs Thunder?

The game between the LA Clippers and the OKC Thunder will be telecast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports So Cal. International viewers can catch the game on the NBA League Pass.