LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder: Prediction, starting lineup and betting tips | Dec. 21, 2023

The LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the eight NBA games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season. The two last met March 23, a game that the Clippers won 127-105.

On that note, let’s take a look at the LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 21.

OKC holds a massive 143-85 all-time advantage against the Clippers. However, LA won the most recent meeting last season. Kawhi Leonard had 32 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals in the win. For the Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 30 points.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder game is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports OK and KTLA. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (+160) vs Thunder (-190)

Spread: Clippers (+4.5) vs Thunder -16.5 (-4.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers -110 (o234) vs Thunder -110 (u234)

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder preview

The Clippers have the longest win streak in the NBA at nine games. They played Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks and won 120-111. Kawhi Leonard took over in the final few minutes, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds. LA with a 17-10 record is fourth in the West.

The Thunder were expected to be one of the young teams on the rise this season. With more than a quarter of the season done, OKC has gone above and beyond those expectations. The Thunder are second in the West with a 17-8 record. They have won two straight, the most recent being a 116-97 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder starting lineups

The Clippers will be playing for the second straight night. Paul George, who missed the game Wednesday, remains questionable with illness. Moussa Diabate is out indefinitely with a hip injury, while Mason Plumlee is out until at least mid-January with a knee injury. Expect Ty Lue to start James Harden, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac.

The Thunder have no players on their injury list. Coach Mark Daigneault is expected to start the regular starting 5 of Shai, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 ponts, which is higher than his season average of 30.7. However, with Paul George likely to stay out Thursday, the Clippers will miss a seasoned wing defender. Shai is expected to take advantage of this and go over 32 points.

Chet Holmgren has an over/under of 2.5 blocks, which is lower than his season average of 2.84. He has gone over 2.5 blocks in seven of his past 10 games. In fact, he had seven blocks in his most recent outing against Memphis. He should easily go past 2.5 blocks Thursday with Harden and Leonard trying to drive to the basket.

LA Clippers vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are favored in the matchup, and rightly so. With LA likely missing Paul George, OKC should get the win and cover the spread. Both teams score freely and should go beyond the expected team total of 234 points.