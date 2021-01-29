LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - January 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers continue their away stretch with a trip down south to take on the Orlando Magic. The Clippers are once again amongst the Western Conference's elite teams while the Magic are struggling to remain in the hunt for the playoffs.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 29th, 8 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have done a decent job as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George remain away from the team due to the health and safety protocols. The rest of the players have stepped up their game and a collective effort on both ends of the court saw Ty Lue's men return to winning ways against the Miami Heat.

📊 16 PTS / 8 REB / 6 AST@Reggie_Jackson continued to standout in his third start of the season. pic.twitter.com/YZe5XLDHIw — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 29, 2021

Lou Williams is having his worst scoring year in over a decade but should be able to increase his production in an expanded role for the LA Clippers. Serge Ibaka continues to be a terrific two-way acquisition and had a double-double in the last outing. Nicolas Batum also continues to impress with his timely baskets.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson has increased his output tremendously in the absence of the LA Clippers' superstars. Jackson has been the primary ball-handler of the team in the last two games and has averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds, and seven assists during this stretch. He will get another chance to shine against the Orlando Magic.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Luke Kennard, F Terance Mann, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have lost 11 of their last 15 games after starting the season 4-0. Markelle Fultz played a huge part in the Magic's early success and the team has felt his absence since he was ruled out for the campaign with a torn ACL. Steve Clifford's men still find themselves occupying the eighth spot in the East though.

Vooch with his 14th 20+ point performance of the season. pic.twitter.com/w8u1LyOddg — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 28, 2021

Evan Fournier has been on fire for Orlando Magic after returning from his back injury and is averaging 23 points on 47.5% shooting in the last five outings. Terrence Ross has cooled off after a hot start to the season while Aaron Gordon has seen his scoring average drop for a third consecutive year.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic has been among the few bright spots for the Orlando Magic this season. He's averaging 23.6 points per game on 44.4% shooting from downtown, both career-highs. Vucevic's also managing a solid 10.9 rebounds per game and will have to establish his authority inside the paint against the LA Clippers.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Evan Fournier, F James Ennis III, F Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Vucevic

Clippers vs Magic Match Prediction

The LA Clippers showed resilience to record an 18-point comeback victory in their previous outing. They're functioning like a well-oiled unit even with major absences. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are reliant on the Vucevic-Fournier combo to drag them across the finish line which is not a recipe for success. Expect the LA outfit to eke out another road win.

Where to watch Clippers vs Magic?

Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Florida. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.

