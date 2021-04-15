LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury report, predicted lineups and starting 5s - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two elite teams will battle in a blockbuster matchup in the NBA as the red-hot LA Clippers lock horns with the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. The enticing fixture represents their second clash of the 2020-21 season.

In their first meeting of the campaign, the LA Clippers emerged victorious behind Kawhi Leonard's 28 point outing. The game marked the first time the Clippers played against former coach Doc Rivers. Both sides have been touted as favorites for the NBA title this season, and their matchup could produce a thriller that is not-to-be-missed.

The Philadelphia 76ers will enter this matchup on a three-game winning streak that has put them atop the Eastern Conference table. Joel Embiid and co. are coming off a resounding victory over the Brooklyn Nets in their previous matchup.

That game witnessed Embiid being his illustrious self as he registered an impressive 39 points to go along with 13 rebounds and two assists. Embiid got ample support from Tobias Harris, who dropped 26 points en route to the 76ers' 38th win of the season.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers are the hottest team in the association right now. Ty Lue's men will roll out at home with a massive seven-game winning streak behind them.

Playing without both of their stars, the LA Clippers defeated the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The in-form Ivica Zubac produced a double-double outing that included 18 points and thirteen rebounds. However, the night belonged to Reggie Jackson, who dropped a stellar 29 point performance in a winning effort for his side.

LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report

LA Clippers

The biggest storyline for this game is the availability of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. George, a 5x All-Star, and Marcus Morris Sr. were missing in action against the Pistons due to load management concerns. Both players could suit up for Friday's contest.

Meanwhile, 2x NBA champ Kawhi Leonard has missed the past three games due to a foot injury. His participation in this contest remains a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

The LA Clippers will continue to be without Patrick Beverley as he recovers from a fracture in his left hand. The team will also miss the services of Serge Ibaka, who is dealing with a back injury.

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers witnessed Tobias Harris being held out for the final few minutes of their game against the Nets on Wednesday due to a knee issue. He is being monitored on a day-to-day basis by the coaching staff. Since his injury is not that severe, there is a good chance he could lace up for this matchup.

Dwight Howard was on the sidelines in their previous game due to soreness in his left knee. Like Harris, Dwight could be available for Friday's contest as his injury is not that serious.

George Hill (thumb) remains out for an extended period as there is no timetable for this return just yet.

LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

Paul George #13 of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers will hope for another stellar outing from Reggie Jackson, who will come in at the point position in Friday's contest. Luke Kennard is expected to join Jackson in the backcourt as he takes his place at the shooting guard position. The Clippers' second-leading scorer of the season, Paul George, will feature at the small forward spot.

George will be joined by Marcus Morris Sr. as they resume their role on the wing. The high-flying Ivica Zubac will roll out as the primary center against the 76ers. Zubac is playing the game at a high level but will have his hands full on the night as he attempts to contain an MVP-caliber talent like Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers could use the same lineup that has brought them substantial success this season. Coach Rivers will send 2021 All-Star Joel Embiid to start things off at the center position. He is coming off a monster outing in their previous matchup and will undoubtedly aim to take advantage of the shorthanded LA Clippers lineup.

Meanwhile, Embiid's All-Star companion, Ben Simmons, will take his place in the backcourt as point guard. The Philadelphia 76ers will hope to see Tobias Harris back in the lineup for this contest. Harris could feature as their power forward, with Danny Green coming in at the small forward position. Seth Curry will hit the floor as the shooting guard as he joins Simmons in the backcourt for this marquee matchup.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Luke Kennard l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid