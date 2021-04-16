LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will battle it out with the Philadelphia 76ers tonight at the Wells Fargo Center, in a game between two title contenders. The LA Clippers are third in the Western Conference standings with a 39-18 record, while the Sixers lead the East courtesy of a 38-17 record.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 16th; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, 16th April; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

LA Clippers Preview

Motored our way to the W.





The LA Clippers have overtaken the Brooklyn Nets as the league's No.1 offense, registering an impressive offensive rating of 118.5. Their defense has been solid as well, as the team boasts a top-10 defense so far. The Clippers are on a 7-game winning run but will face a stern test against Joel Embiid and co.

Paul George has complemented fellow forward Kawhi Leonard extremely well, averaging 23 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds on 44% shooting from deep. Marcus Morris is another player who has played his role to perfection, putting up 13 points on an incredible three-point percentage of 47.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers

2-time NBA champion Kawhi Leonard is on a mission in the 2020-21 campaign, averaging 26 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds on a respectable 51.5% shooting from the field. Leonard is keeping things tight on the defensive side of the ball as well, racking up 1.7 steals per game.

Kawhi Leonard has the experience of being the No.1 option on a championship team with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, a role the LA Clippers' would like him to repeat this year.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard - Paul George, Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard, Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr., Center - Ivica Zubac

Philadelphia 76ers

"When you play in Philly, they're going to boo you. You've got to come out and give 110%. That's played a huge role in how dominant we've been at home."





The Philadelphia 76ers' offense has hinged on the brilliance of Joel Embiid, but their defense has only been second to the LA Lakers this year. Their first-choice starting five has been arguably the best across the league this season.

The Sixers lead the league in blocks (6.3 per game) and are second in terms of steals per game (8.9), which shows their defensive prowess.

The Philadelphia 76ers fans have seen a resurgent Tobias Harris in the 2020/21 season, as the former LA Clippers star has tallied 20 points and 7 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers throws ut down against the Chicago Bulls

Cameroonian big Joel Embiid has been a menace on both ends of the court this year, dominating opposition centers in the paint on both ends. Embiid is a strong contender for the NBA MVP award, courtesy of an incredible stat line - 30 points, 11 rebounds, and a steal, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Embiid will have a slightly tricky match-up tonight against European center Ivica Zubac, but head coach Doc Rivers will still expect him to dominate this duel as he has against other bigs this year.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ben Simmons, Shooting Guard - Seth Curry, Small Forward - Danny Green, Power Forward - Tobias Harris, Center - Joel Embiid

Clippers vs 76ers Match Prediction

The game between the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers is expected to go down the wire, as there aren't many teams in the league as balanced as these two. The tie is slightly tipped in favor of the Philadelphia 76ers because of their ability to grind out results and Joel Embiid's form, and the team from the East will go into this game as favorites.

Where to Watch Clippers vs 76ers

The LA Clippers vs Philadelphia 76ers match-up will be televised live on ESPN. Fans can also catch the fixture on local broadcasters Bally Sports SoCal and NBCS Philadelphia. The match can be streamed live with an NBA League Pass as well.

