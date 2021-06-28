LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - June 28, 2021 | Game 5, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will try to stave off elimination at the hands of the Phoenix Suns, who are up 3-1 heading into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.

Monday’s matchup will be the first time the LA Clippers will be fighting for their playoff lives while being down 3-1 in a series this postseason. After 0-2 starts in the first two rounds of this year’s playoffs, they bounced back to tie those series at 2-2.

They had a chance to do the same in the Western Conference Finals on Saturday, down 1-2 in the series, but the LA Clippers failed to secure a second victory as the Phoenix Suns escaped with a narrow 84-80 victory. Had Kawhi Leonard been healthy enough to play, Paul George and company would have had a greater chance to win it.

Instead, the Phoenix Suns are a win away from an NBA Finals appearance that would be the first of Chris Paul’s career. They have an excellent opportunity on Monday since they will be playing in front of a packed stadium that will be cheering them on.

LA Clippers Injury Report

Kawhi Leonard #2 drives past Bojan Bogdanovic #44.

The LA Clippers will continue to miss the services of two of their starters based on the report they submitted to the league ahead of Game 5 versus the Phoenix Suns.

Kawhi Leonard will remain on the sidelines on Monday with a knee injury. The two-time Finals MVP will not be joining the team on the trip to Phoenix to continue his treatment in Los Angeles. The LA Clippers have not yet disclosed how badly Leonard’s knee was injured during the previous round against the Utah Jazz. It’s likely that he’s out longer than expected, perhaps beyond this series, if the Clippers overcome a 3-1 deficit against the Suns.

Serge Ibaka has been ruled out for the rest of the postseason after undergoing season-ending back surgery a few weeks ago.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns have listed Devin Booker and Abdel Nader on their injury report.

Despite a nasal fracture, the Suns have made Booker available to play in Game 5 against the LA Clippers. The two-time All-Star hasn’t missed a game since suffering the injury in Game 2 after bumping faces with Patrick Beverley.

Nader is probable to play on Monday. After not seeing action since March 21 due to arthroscopic surgery in his right knee, the four-year forward saw five minutes of action on Saturday, grabbing two rebounds. He should be ready to play if called upon by Suns coach Monty Williams.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

LA Clippers

The LA Clippers reverted back to their usual big lineup in Game 4, with George taking Leonard’s spot at small forward while Patrick Beverley took the shooting guard spot. Terance Mann should come off the bench once again, unless coach Tyronn Lue decides to mix up the rotation.

Ivica Zubac shouldered most of the minutes at center without Ibaka, going for 40 minutes in Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns. Nicolas Batum will likely come off the bench with DeMarcus Cousins playing a few minutes if necessary.

Phoenix Suns

Booker will play his usual minutes on the floor against the LA Clippers for Game 5. Though Nader saw a bit of playing time on Saturday, it’s Williams’ call if he will stretch his rotation and allow the 27-year-old to see action once more.

LA Clippers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

LA Clippers:

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson l Shooting Guard - Patrick Beverley l Small Forward - Paul George l Power Forward - Marcus Morris Sr. l Center - Ivica Zubac

Phoenix Suns:

Point Guard - Chris Paul l Shooting Guard - Devin Booker l Small Forward - Mikal Bridges l Power Forward - Jae Crowder l Center - Deandre Ayton

