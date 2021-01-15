LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 15th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot LA Clippers roll into the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings for an enticing 2020-21 NBA game on Friday.

The 8-4 LA Clippers have been tearing it up this campaign and will look to add another win to their kitty against a struggling Sacramento Kings side. The LA Clippers enter this contest on a two-game winning streak and have proven to be a legitimate powerhouse in the West this season.

In their last outing, the LA Clippers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 111-106. As a team, the LA Clippers were on fire from the three-point line, sinking 18 three-pointers with 48.6% accuracy from the deep, with their usual suspects - Kawhi Leonard and Paul George - leading from the front.

Leonard ended the game with 28 points, nine boards and six assists in 39 minutes while George made his mark on the game with 27 points, six rebounds and as many assists in 38 minutes from the floor. Unsurprisingly, the LA Clippers are the heavy favorites to win against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings bounced back with an impressive win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday but fell to a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Wednesday.

The Sacramento Kings, who have now lost three of their last four games, will be desperate to hold down the fort on Friday when they host the in-form LA Clippers.

🗣 A 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗦𝗧 in the paint!@Rich_Holmes22 tops the NBA in field goal percentage 📈



📝 » https://t.co/YWKSjXJKrU pic.twitter.com/FImADlM6QR — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 9, 2021

The Sacramento Kings continue to see all-around contribution, with six players averaging in double digits this season, but have failed as a collective unit.

The Kings lack a true leader on the floor who can guide them to victory in the final stretches of games. They will face an uphill battle against a dominant LA Clippers side.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Injury updates

Advertisement

The LA Clippers have a few players who could miss action on Friday. Lou Williams (hip) has been listed as questionable for the matchup against the Sacramento Kings while Patrick Beverley is out due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have listed Buddy Hield as probable to return to duties. The player has been facing issues with his ankle. However, Jahmi'us Ramsey has been ruled out of this game as he recovers from a groin injury.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineups

Reggie Jackson could see his number being called in the absence of Patrick Beverley. The rest of the LA Clippers starters should remain the same, with Ibaka and Batum as the front-line players.

Leonard and Paul are likely to continue in the wings; both stars are versatile players who can switch positions as and when needed. The LA Clippers require their starters to get as much playing time as they can manage to flourish in the postseason.

Paul George out to prove the haters wrong this season.



◽️25.2 PPG

◽️6.3 RPG

◽️5.5 APG

◽️1.4 SPG

◽️51.6% 3PT



Clippers 8-4 and second in the West🔥 pic.twitter.com/RXykAmEhTS — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) January 14, 2021

However, the Sacramento Kings could see a change at the two-guard position if Buddy Hield does not return to the fold on Friday night.

The rest of their starting five should resume their roles in this matchup. De'Aaron Fox will, however, need a big performance if the Sacramento Kings are to steal the win against the soaring LA Clippers.

Advertisement

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

LA Clippers

LA Clippers:

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kwahi Leonard, F Nicolas Batum, C Serge Ibaka.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings:

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.