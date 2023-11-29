LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 29, 2023

The LA Clippers meet the Sacramento Kings for the first time this season on Wednesday. This will be the first of four meetings between two teams who could meet in the playoffs. The Clippers, though, have yet to find a rhythm since acquiring former MVP James Harden. They are only 4-7 in their last 11 games with “The Beard.”

The Kings, meanwhile, are still in euphoria following their incredible come-from-behind win over the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours ago. Sacramento rallied from a 24-point deficit to eke out a thrilling 124-123 win, behind Malik Monk’s go-ahead basket with seven seconds left. They have to quickly move on from that win to avoid a letdown against the Clippers.

Clippers coach Ty Lue looked exasperated following the Clippers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

The defeat was perhaps the worst in the careers of Russell Westbrook, James Haden, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. They lost to a team that didn’t have Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. A win tonight against the Kings will ease some of the pain.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, betting tips and prediction

Game details

Teams: LA Clippers (7-9) vs Sacramento Kings (10-6)

Date and Time: Nov. 29, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, California

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Game preview

The Clippers lost to the defending champs who didn’t have three of their best players.

Without Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon, it was Reggie Jackson and DeAndre Jordan who tormented their former team. The Clippers have a star-studded roster but are struggling at both ends of the floor. If they don’t get their act together, they could be in for more misery against the Kings.

The Golden State Warriors have had the Kings’ number since Game 7 of the playoffs last season. On Tuesday, they returned to winning ways against their rivals.

The impressive come-from-behind win pushed Sacramento to the knockout round of the NBA In-Season Tournament. De’Aaron Fox and crew will have all the momentum ahead of the Clippers game.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted starting lineups

Clippers coach Ty Lue could roll out Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac, James Harden and Tre Mann.

Mike Brown of the Kings could have Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter and Chris Duarte.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Paul George leads the Clippers with 24.2 points per game. The over/under points prop for him is 24.5.

Bettors get -110 for over and -104 for under. He has hit at least 24 points in seven of his last 10 games. George’s six-point output against the Denver Nuggets was embarrassing, so he could be up for a big night versus Sacramento.

Kawhi Leonard averages 21.1 PPG, which is second in the Clippers’ roster. The over/under points prop for him is also 24.5.

Bettors get -108 for over and -113 for under. He has hit at least 24 points just three times in his last 10 games. Leonard has struggled since Harden’s arrival but had 31 points in the loss to the Nuggets.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The moneyline for the Clippers is -134 while it’s +114 for the Kings. LA’s star-studded crew is favored by -2 even if they’re playing on the road.

On paper, the LA Clippers have all the advantage against the Sacramento Kings who are coming off a draining slugfest against the Warriors. They should be embarrassed with themselves for their inept showing against the Nuggets. LA could redeem themselves with a win against their hosts.