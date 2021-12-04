LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings will host the LA Clippers at the Golden 1 Center on December 4th.

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a 124-115 win against the LA Clippers. They will look to repeat their success against the side at home.

The LA Clippers will head into this game on the back of a 119-115 win against the LA Lakers, helping them improve to 12-11 on the season.

Match Details

Fixture - LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Saturday, December 4th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Sunday, December 5th, 2021; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

LA Clippers Preview

Reggie Jackson hustles for the ball at the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game

The LA Clippers emerged as victors in the Battle of LA. Featuring a stellar performance from Paul George, the nail-biting finish saw solid performances from the entire Clippers roster.

Having led for the entirety of the game, the LA Clippers fended off the LA Lakers' run to take the lead with timely three-pointers and clutch stops. Shooting over 45% from beyond the arc, the Clippers' hot streak helped them pull away in the fourth quarter.

The side saw some clutch shooting by Luke Kennard and Marcus Morris Sr. in the final minutes of the game. While also considering Isaiah Hartenstein's performance in the third quarter, his minutes playing at the center spot resulted in 11 points for the LA Clippers.

NBA @NBA



Marcus Morris Sr.: 21 PTS, 6 3PM

Paul George: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 9 AST

Anthony Davis: 27 PTS, 10 REB

LeBron James: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST Marcus Morris Sr. knocks down his sixth triple of the night with 7 seconds to go to seal the victory for the @LAClippers Marcus Morris Sr.: 21 PTS, 6 3PMPaul George: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 9 ASTAnthony Davis: 27 PTS, 10 REBLeBron James: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST Marcus Morris Sr. knocks down his sixth triple of the night with 7 seconds to go to seal the victory for the @LAClippers!Marcus Morris Sr.: 21 PTS, 6 3PMPaul George: 19 PTS, 8 REB, 9 ASTAnthony Davis: 27 PTS, 10 REBLeBron James: 23 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST https://t.co/sV0xjRmhZF

With the win, the LA Clippers have snapped a three-game losing streak. Gathering some serious momentum and morale going forward, the Clippers will look to redeem themselves against the Sacramento Kings.

Key Player - Paul George

Paul George looks on at the LA Clippers vs LA Lakers game

Paul George will be a key player in the LA Clippers' matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Although he wasn't the leading scorer in the game against the LA Lakers, George scored some timely buckets. Recording 19 points for the game, George led the Clippers in rebounds and assists..

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Too smooth for Paul George 😮 Too smooth for Paul George 😮 https://t.co/fCLj0CTkJe

George's potential to be an effective scorer and distributor while also maintaining his status as one of the best wing defenders in the game is impressive.

Considering his work load this season, George has continued to be one of the most efficient players in the league. Coming off another 39 minute playing night, George's minutes will need to be observed carefully as the LA Clippers head to Sacramento for this back-to-back game.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Paul George | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Serge Ibaka | C - Ivica Zubac

Sacramento Kings Preview

Sacramento Kings v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings are 9-14 this season after their win against the LA Clippers on December 1st. With a long break between games, the Kings will return home for two games before setting off on a road trip.

The win against the LA Clippers was impressive for multiple reasons. A dominant performance by the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter helped them establish a sizeable lead going forward.

Although Sacramento was outrebounded in the game, they managed to make do with the possessions they had. Restricting themselves to only 12 turnovers in the game, the Sacramento Kings saw great offensive output from their rotation.

With six players recording double-digit scoring, the Sacramento Kings' offense was spearheaded by De'Aaron Fox, Terence Davis and Davion Mitchell. Featuring an impressive double-double by Richaun Holmes, the Kings' performance earned them a solid win.

NBA @NBA @swipathefox x @hoopculture13 👑



De'Aaron Fox (24 PTS) and Davion Mitchell (20 PTS) pace the De'Aaron Fox (24 PTS) and Davion Mitchell (20 PTS) pace the @SacramentoKings in the win on the road! 👑 @swipathefox x @hoopculture13 👑De'Aaron Fox (24 PTS) and Davion Mitchell (20 PTS) pace the @SacramentoKings in the win on the road! https://t.co/IHv0eMDuAU

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox drives to the rim against Portland Trail Blazers

While the Sacramento Kings' frontcourt played a significant role in their success against the LA Clippers, the side will look to De'Aaron Fox to replicate his form against the Clippers at home.

Recording 24 points for the game, Fox's efficiency from the field on the scoring end was a definite advantage for Sacramento. Shooting 7-14 from the field, Fox's drives to the basket and his midrange jumpshots significantly boosted the Kings' offense.

De'Aaron Fox is also key for the side in terms of playmaking. Dishing out five assists for the game, Fox becoming a consistent threat to defenses makes the Kings a lot more formidable.

Although his three-point shot is still hit-or-miss, De'Aaron Fox remains lethal while driving to the basket. Drawing fouls on many of his attempts, Fox can also put pressure on the Clippers' defense by getting players into foul trouble.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Terence Davis | F - Chimezie Metu | C - Richaun Holmes

Clippers vs Kings Match Predictions

Although the Sacramento Kings head into this game with a sizeable advantage, it seems unlikely that they will pull off another win against the LA Clippers.

The last game saw Paul George sit out to rest. With George on the court, the Clippers play with a different intensity. Should George be available for this back-to-back, the Clippers are favored to win.

However, owing to the fact that the Clippers are coming off a hard-fought win, they might opt to rest George once again and let the rest of the team take over in this game.

Where to watch Clippers vs Kings game?

Also Read Article Continues below

The game will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports California. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into KHTK Sports 11:40 AM.

Edited by David Nyland