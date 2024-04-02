LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

The LA Clippers try to complete a sweep of a four-game road trip with another Sacramento Kings encounter on Tuesday. Los Angeles, which holds a 2-1 lead in the season series, could win the overall head-to-head tussle with another victory. LA has given Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden the go signal to play so fans can expect slam-bang action.

Sacramento will be undermanned when they host the Clippers for the final time this season. Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk will be in street clothes for the said game. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox will carry the cudgels for the Kings.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After three straight wins in the East, the Clippers return West to close out their road trip in California. Ty Lue’s Big Three looked to have regained their rhythm during their recent wins. They will be tested against the Kings who are also looking to land a strong finishing kick to their season.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Golden 1 Center will host the showdown between the LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings. NBC Sports California and KTLA will air the game locally as it is not on national TV. Basketball fans outside the said regions can stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Clippers (-140) vs. Kings (+120)

Spread: Clippers (-2.5) vs. Kings (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o221.5 -110) vs. Kings (u221.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Game preview

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue kept preaching resilience and grit during his team’s struggles starting late February. He may have been right all along as the Clippers strung their first three-game winning streak since early February. Lue’s roster is quite healthy and his stars seemed to have found their mojo back.

Expand Tweet

The Sacramento Kings have had trouble adjusting to the absences of Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk. Without both, Mike Brown has been forced to play De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis heavier minutes than usual.

No one reinforcement will be available to save them so they will have to gut it out with whoever’s healthy. As long as Fox and “Domas” are around, the Kings will be tough to beat, though.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

F - Paul George, SF - Kawhi Leonard, C - Ivica Zubac, SG - James Harden and SG - Terance Mann will start for the LA Clippers.

Lue has been relying more and more on Norman Powell so he will likely come in first for Mann. Russell Westbrook could also come in to give Harden a breather.

PF - Domantas Sabonis, SF - Harrison Barnes, SF - Keegan Murray, PG - De’Aaron Fox and SG - Keon Ellis will open the game for the Sacramento Kings.

Kings coach Mike Brown has asked more from Davion Mitchell in Monk’s absence. Mitchell could come in early for Ellis if the new starting guard struggles.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Betting tips

Kawhi Leonard has a 24.5 over/under points prop. “The Claw” consistently plays well versus the Kings and might be in that same vein on Tuesday. Leonard will not be overly aggressive as his co-stars are healthy but he is likely getting over his points prop.

De’Aaron Fox gets a 26.5 over/under points prop. “Swipa” just has to be aggressive in putting up points to make up for the absences of Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk. Fox also has had big scoring games against the Clippers so like Leonard, he is likely getting over his points prop.

LA Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction

The LA Clippers are the healthier and in-form team compared to the Sacramento Kings. Fox and Sabonis are always tough to beat at home but the Kings are undermanned. LA will likely maximize their advantage in firepower and roll to their fourth straight win.