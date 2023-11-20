LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction and betting tips | Nov. 20, 2023

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs game takes place on Monday and is part of an eight-game slate. This is the second time both teams meet this season, with the Clippers winning the last five.

The Clippers have a 4-7 record and fresh off snapping a six-game losing streak, beating the Houston Rockets 106-100. Meanwhile, the Spurs are on an eight-game losing streak and are 3-10 on the season.

The last time Spurs won was on Nov. 2 against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs matchup starts at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Frost Bank Center.

The television broadcast rights are granted to TSN, BSN and KENS. Fans can also catch the action by subscribing to NBA League Pass for those who prefer online live streaming.

Moneyline: Clippers (-360) vs Spurs (+280)

Spread: Clippers -8.5 (-110) vs +8.5 Spurs (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (u230.5) vs Spurs (o230.5)

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Devin Vassell as probable, as he's nursing a groin injury that made him miss the last two games.

Meanwhile, there are two players on the Clippers' IL: Brandon Boston Jr., who won't see action until late November, and Mason Plumlee, who's expected to be out until mid-January.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Predicted lineups

The LA Clippers have moved Russell Westbrook to the bench and activated Terrence Mann in the starting five alongside James Harden. The frontcourt remains the same with Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Meanwhile, with Devin Vassell nursing an injury, Julius Champagnie joins Jeremy Sochan in the starting backcourt. Zach Collins remains at the center position, while Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson are the forwards in the Spurs' starting five.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Betting Tips

Victor Wembanyama has been an interesting player, given an NBA prop of 19.5. He has broken that mark only twice in the last two games. It's really risky to bet on the consistency of rookies, but he could go under against the defensive line of the Clippers.

Meanwhile, with his breakout game against the Rockets, the props of James Harden increased to 17.5 points. With his potential unleashed, he could also go over the mark.

LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs: Prediction

The Spurs have gone under the total only once in the last 10 games, while the the Clippers have gone the total over once in six games. The tempo should be dictated by the Clippers, so the total should go under.

The spread of the game is at 8.5 points, and expect a closer game, as it's hosted by the Spurs. The spread should not be covered by the Clippers, who should win the game.