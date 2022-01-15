LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The resilient LA Clippers keep up the fight as they face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the AT&T Center. Both teams have got one over the other in their season series and are hoping to get a crucial 2-1 lead.

After a horrible showing against the New Orleans Pelicans, the LA Clippers should be raring to improve on that poor display. Without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, Ty Lue’s troops have relied on their veterans to keep them afloat.

Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson, Serge Ibaka and Eric Bledsoe will have to lead the team against the gritty squad from Texas.

The San Antonio Spurs have lost back-to-back heartbreakers to the Houston Rockets and Cleveland Cavaliers. They have been able to stay with most teams for long stretches of the game, but have been unable to find a winning solution in crucial moments.

Dejounte Murray probably won't be in the All-Star game, but he sure is playing like one. His impact on both ends of the floor for the San Antonio Spurs is the best they have had since Tim Duncan hung up his sneakers. He will anchor the youthful Spurs yet again.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs San Antonio Spurs | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Saturday, January 15th; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, January 16; 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are hoping against hope that they'll see their superstar duo before the season ends.

Without Kawhi Leonard since last season’s playoffs and then losing Paul George to an elbow injury would have doomed the LA Clippers. Instead, they have bravely fought on and shown a side that owner Steve Ballmer has greatly appreciated.

Despite the injuries and virus protocols, they are squarely on the hunt for a play-in spot. They have managed to stay afloat behind the recycled best performances from veterans who have been role players for most of their careers.

Ty Lue has done a masterful job maximizing the limited talent on his roster. They’ll be a nightmare to play if and when they get their superstar duo back.

Key Player - Marcus Morris Sr.

On any given night, a different key player could emerge for the LA Clippers. But in the last few games, Marcus Morris Sr. has built a strong case that he will be the Clippers’ most important player until one of their superstars is back. His recent scoring surges have been like a breath of fresh air for their woefully limited offensive game.

21 PPG

6 RPG

2 APG

Marcus Morris Sr the last 10 games

21 PPG

6 RPG

2 APG

46% FG

In the last nine games this season, the bruising power forward has averaged 19.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. More than the numbers, it’s his unfailing belief in himself and the rest of the roster that has made the LA Clippers a pesky bunch.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Amir Coffey | F - Nic Batum | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | C - Ivica Zubac

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Dejounte Murray is hugely deserving an All-Star selection with what he's doing for the Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs had seemingly turned their season around before injuries and virus protocols set them back. They are only 1-9 in their last 10 games but continue to fight and show a character that is common among Gregg Popovich-coached teams.

Cleveland’s imposing length and size visibly affected the San Antonio Spurs' aggressive drives to the basket. On the other end, they had no answer for Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Darius Garland. The Spurs gave up 60 points in the paint, which was basically the difference in a closely-contented game.

They will likely not face the same problems against the limited offensive arsenal of the LA Clippers’ big men.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

An argument could easily have been made that despite the loss, Dejounte Murray was the best player in the San Antonio Spurs' defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The combo guard was lights out on offense with 30 points on 14-23 shooting. He was also a magnet on the boards with 14 big rebounds to go with his eight assists.

30 PTS - 14 REB - 8 AST

32 PTS - 10 REB - 11 AST

24 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST

19 PTS - 9 REB - 12 AST

27 PTS - 5 REB - 9 AST

22 PTS - 9 REB - 12 AST



Dejounte Murray over his last 6 games:

30 PTS - 14 REB - 8 AST

32 PTS - 10 REB - 11 AST

24 PTS - 4 REB - 5 AST

19 PTS - 9 REB - 12 AST

27 PTS - 5 REB - 9 AST

22 PTS - 9 REB - 12 AST

As good as Darius Garland played, there were several moments in the game when he hesitated because Murray hounded him. If the San Antonio Spurs somehow pull a miraculous feat before the All-Star vote is completed, Dejounte Murray should get a well-deserved selection.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Devin Vassell | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl

Clippers vs Spurs Match Prediction

Neither team is at full strength, especially the LA Clippers. Whoever gets the breaks will likely get the W in a back-and-forth affair. The San Antonio Spurs should have enough on their roster to hold off the Clippers.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Spurs game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Bally Sports San Antonio and Bally Sports California.

