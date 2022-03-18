LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 18th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will make a trip to the Vivint Arena for a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the only encounter between the two teams this season, the Jazz were the side that came out with a win.

The Clippers come into this game after yet another disappointing loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. combined to score 45 points, but their efforts proved to fall short.

They looked great on the night, but the Raptors' resilience proved to be too strong as they grabbed a 103-100 win at the Crypto.com Arena.

The Jazz, on the other hand, secured an impressive win against the Chicago Bulls in their last game. Donovan Mitchell starred for the team as he scored 37 points in the game.

The youngster went crazy in the third quarter as he scored 25 points there alone and racked up seven 3-pointers to help the Jazz take control of the game. His staggering performance helped the team from Utah take a comfortable 125-110 win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, March 18, 9:00 PM ET [Saturday, March 19, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers are in the middle of a disappointing phase as they have lost three of their last four games. Although they have maintained their eighth seed, the team will have to find ways to get better if they are to make it to the playoffs. They have not lost by big margins, but the lack of a big star on the offense seems to be hurting them.

The Clippers are defensively good, but on offense it is only Reggie Jackson and Morris Sr. that are able to create something. Jackson has done a great job with the Clippers and his efforts have helped them stay competitive amidst all the injuries and setbacks the team has faced.

Going into this game against the Jazz, the Clippers are in desperate need of a win. They will definitely give it their all, as the Jazz are a brilliant team and anything less than that could lead to another loss for them.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Terrance Mann, F - Nic Batum, F - Marcus Morris Sr., C - Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have continued their growth this season and will once again be set to make their way into the playoffs. After starting the season brilliantly, the Jazz slipped off at the start of 2022, but are slowly finding their way back.

With just 13 games left, they cannot afford complacency as teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets are right behind them and any setbacks for the Jazz could cause them to slip lower on the table.

Players like Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson are having a wonderful season, but others will also have to start contributing if the Jazz have to make noise in the playoffs.

Their opponents on Friday were a resilient Clippers side that have done well despite injury problems this season. The Jazz cannot take the Clippers lightly as they are capable of causing damage if given a chance to do so.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley, G - Jordan Clarkson, F - Juancho Hernangomez, F - Royce O'Neale, C - Rudy Gobert

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Betting Odds & Spread - March 18, 2022

Team Name Records Moneyline Total Points [Over & Under] Point Spread LA Clippers 36-36 +210 Over 222.5 [-110] +7 [-110] Utah Jazz 43-26 -225 Under 222.5 [-110] -7 [-110]

The Jazz are favored in this game due to the phenomenal record they have had this season. With players like Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gobert available, the Jazz will try to make things extremely tough for the Clippers.

Coming into this game, the Jazz will be high on confidence after their win against the Bulls and this will definitely come in handy for them as the Clippers are not in the best of form and this is why the oddsmakers have given the Utah Jazz higher odds to win this game.

LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Betting Tips

LA Clippers Betting Tips

The score has been under 8 times in the Clippers' last 9 road games The Clippers have lost 3 our of their last 4 road games The Clippers have gone 4-1 against the spread in the last 5 meetings between the two teams.

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

The total has gone over in 2 of the Jazz's last 5 games Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic are both out for this game Jordan Clarkson has averaged 20.8 PPG in his last 5 games

Clippers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The Clippers and the Jazz have played some intense matchups over the past couple of seasons. This game could go down to the wire, but considering the form of both teams coming into this game, the Jazz look more likely to grab a win.

The Jazz have won 7 of the last 10 regular-season games between the two sides.

The scores have gone over in 5 of the last 6 meetings between the two sides

The Clippers have a 16-21 record on the road this season.

Where to watch the Clippers vs Jazz game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Clippers and the Jazz will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports So Cal and AT&T SportsNet

