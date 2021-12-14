LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - December 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz will lock horns with each other in an exciting 2021-22 NBA regular-season game at Vivint Arena on Wednesday.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since their epic 2021 NBA Playoffs second-round clash. The Clippers emerged victorious despite being the underdogs. They aren't favored to win ahead of this clash either. However, they will be hoping to replicate their postseason heroics and defeat Utah once again.

Match Detail

Fixture: LA Clippers vs Utah Jazz | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 15th; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, December 16th; 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have great momentum entering their contest against the Utah Jazz. They have won four straight games and five overall in their last six appearances.

The Clippers are coming off their best win of the season against the Phoenix Suns. Phoenix had the best record in the league before their defeat against LA. Ty Lue's men achieved a 111-95 blowout win without their best player Paul George. Marcus Morris led the team's charge with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while five other LA Clippers players recorded more than ten points.

The LA Clippers were in control from the tip and dominated their opponents in every department. The Clippers will need all their players to step up on both ends of the floor again if they are to defeat a strong team like the Utah Jazz.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George has missed the last three games for the LA Clippers due to an elbow contusion. It's unclear as of now if he will be able to suit up against the Utah Jazz. If George doesn't play, Reggie Jackson will likely run the team's offense. That said, Jackson's performance will be crucial for the Clippers to churn out a win against a team like the Jazz, who are a dominant side playing at home.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Luke Kennard | F - Marcus Morris | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are the most in-form side in the league right now. Their winning streak of seven games is the longest at the moment. Utah is arguably one of the best two-way teams in the league.

Their efficiency on both ends of the floor was on full display again in their recent match against the Washington Wizards. The Jazz recorded a 123-98 win in that match. Their All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were their best performers in that victory. The former had 28 points on 50% shooting, while the latter finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds on 90% shooting.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz



#TakeNote | @ZionsBank 📹| Spida with 28 points, 4 3pm, 4 assists & 2 steals in this one 📹| Spida with 28 points, 4 3pm, 4 assists & 2 steals in this one#TakeNote | @ZionsBank https://t.co/a69Yj515lk

The Utah Jazz picked up steam in the second half, outscoring their opponents 73-47 in that stretch. It was a clinical performance overall as they recorded only eight turnovers and executed their plans to perfection at both ends. The Jazz will have to display yet another disciplined outing to ensure they record their eighth win in a row.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz v Washington Wizards

Reigning DPOY Rudy Gobert has been in stellar form for the Utah Jazz. The French national is averaging 15.1 points, 14.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per contest thus far. Gobert will be up against the likes of Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein in this game. The two LA Clippers' centers are vital to the way Ty Lue sets up his team offensively, and limiting them will be one of the keys to a win for Utah.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

Clippers vs Jazz Match Prediction

The LA Clippers and the Utah Jazz have both been in solid form ahead of their clash. The Clippers have been dealing with plenty of injury problems, though. That could swing the tide in favor of the Jazz. Utah is also a difficult opponent when they are playing at home. So considering these factors, Donovan Mitchell and company are likely to emerge as the winners in this match.

Where to watch Clippers vs Jazz

Also Read Article Continues below

ESPN will provide coverage of the game between the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz nationally, while Bally Sports SoCal and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain will televise the game locally. Fans can view the match online via a subscription to NBA League Pass as well.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra