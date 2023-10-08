LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz begin their 2023-24 NBA preseason campaigns against each other in Hawaii, on October 8, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The Clippers are coming off a 44-38 season last time around while the Jazz finished with a 37-45 record.

Both teams are expected to play their core of star players – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook of the Clippers and Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson of the Jazz – in their preseason opener. They are looking to kick off their bids on a winning note and take a cue from it moving forward.

Game details:

Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 9 p.m. ET

Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Clippers vs. Jazz game preview

The LA Clippers return with a practically intact lineup, led by now-healthy All-Stars Leonard and George. Riding alongside them is former league MVP Westbrook and a host of veteran and role players. Tyronn Lue is back as coach and he is hoping to lead the team to a deeper run this season and possibly contend for their first-ever NBA title.

For their part, the Jazz has Markkanen returning following an All-Star season last year where he averaged 25.6 points, 1.9 assists and 8.6 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Clarkson is looking to continue providing the spark fresh from his 2023 FIBA World Cup stint with Team Philippines while former Atlanta Hawk John Collins is now with the team to shore up its frontline in tandem with big man Walker Kessler.

The teams have met 11 times in the preseason with the Jazz taking the upper hand in their head-to-head matchup, 6-5.

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Odds and prediction

Spread: Clippers (+3.5) vs. Warriors (-3.5)

Over/Under: 228.5

Moneyline: -149

With the game being the first of many for the teams this season, both squads are expected to use it as a gauge of where they are at this stage of their preparation, and, it's going to be hard to predict. But with the Clippers boasting of more depth, they should be the favorites to win the game.

LA Clippers roster

Nicolas Batum

Brandon Boston Jr.

Kobe Brown

Amir Coffey

Robert Covington

Moussa Diabate

Paul George

Bones Hyland

Terance Mann

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Jordan Miller

Xavier Moon

Marcus Morris Sr.

Mason Plumlee

Morman Powell

Joshua Primo

Brodic Thomas

Russell Westbrook

Bryson Williams

Ivica Zubac

Utah Jazz roster

Ochai Agbaji

Jordan Clarkson

John Collins

Kris Dunn

Simone Fontecchio

Keyonte George

Joey Hauser

Taylor Hendricks

Talen Horton-Tucker

Johnny Juzang

Walker Kessler

Taevion Kinsey

Romeo Langford

Lauri Markkanen

Kelly Olynyk

Nick Ongenda

Micah Potter

Luka Samanic

Brice Sensabaugh

Collin Sexton

Omer Yurtseven