LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz begin their 2023-24 NBA preseason campaigns against each other in Hawaii, on October 8, at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu. The Clippers are coming off a 44-38 season last time around while the Jazz finished with a 37-45 record.
Both teams are expected to play their core of star players – Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook of the Clippers and Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson of the Jazz – in their preseason opener. They are looking to kick off their bids on a winning note and take a cue from it moving forward.
Game details:
Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 9 p.m. ET
Date & Time: October 8, 2023 / 9 p.m. ET
Venue: Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii
Clippers vs. Jazz game preview
The LA Clippers return with a practically intact lineup, led by now-healthy All-Stars Leonard and George. Riding alongside them is former league MVP Westbrook and a host of veteran and role players. Tyronn Lue is back as coach and he is hoping to lead the team to a deeper run this season and possibly contend for their first-ever NBA title.
For their part, the Jazz has Markkanen returning following an All-Star season last year where he averaged 25.6 points, 1.9 assists and 8.6 rebounds. Second-leading scorer Clarkson is looking to continue providing the spark fresh from his 2023 FIBA World Cup stint with Team Philippines while former Atlanta Hawk John Collins is now with the team to shore up its frontline in tandem with big man Walker Kessler.
The teams have met 11 times in the preseason with the Jazz taking the upper hand in their head-to-head matchup, 6-5.
LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz: Odds and prediction
Spread: Clippers (+3.5) vs. Jazz (-3.5)
Over/Under: 228.5
Moneyline: -149
With the game being the first of many for the teams this season, both squads are expected to use it as a gauge of where they are at this stage of their preparation, and, it's going to be hard to predict. But with the Clippers boasting of more depth, they should be the favorites to win the game.
LA Clippers roster
Nicolas Batum
Brandon Boston Jr.
Kobe Brown
Amir Coffey
Robert Covington
Moussa Diabate
Paul George
Bones Hyland
Terance Mann
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Jordan Miller
Xavier Moon
Marcus Morris Sr.
Mason Plumlee
Morman Powell
Joshua Primo
Brodic Thomas
Russell Westbrook
Bryson Williams
Ivica Zubac
Utah Jazz roster
Ochai Agbaji
Jordan Clarkson
Kris Dunn
Simone Fontecchio
Keyonte George
Joey Hauser
Taylor Hendricks
Talen Horton-Tucker
Johnny Juzang
Walker Kessler
Taevion Kinsey
Romeo Langford
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Nick Ongenda
Micah Potter
Luka Samanic
Brice Sensabaugh
Collin Sexton
Omer Yurtseven
