LA Lakers 106-114 Denver Nuggets: Twitter raves about Jamal Murray as he outshines LeBron James and co. | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Denver Nuggets had Jamal Murray to thank as the 23-year-old weathered an LA Lakers storm late in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals to pull one back for his team. The Nuggets were in an aggressive mood going into this game as they wanted to avoid going 0-3 down to the LA Lakers in this best-of-seven series. Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Jerami Grant all contributed heavily to the scoring, with their second unit also chipping in with some big plays.

The LA Lakers had an off-night but still almost came away with the win as a spirited comeback was mounted late into the fourth quarter. However, the Denver Nuggets just about hung on to the lead and pulled clear when the opportunity presented itself. It was an intense, high-octane battle and both sets of players were visibly exhausted at the end of the 48 minutes.

Here are some of the best reactions from Game 3 on NBA Twitter.

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray comes up clutch to sink the LA Lakers

Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray put in a scintillating performance against the LA Lakers

Jamal Murray was simply too hot for the LA Lakers to handle as the Canadian helped himself to 28 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds. His biggest play of the night came when he knocked down a ridiculous turnaround jumper from outside the arc to score 3 crucial points for the Denver Nuggets, with the game nicely poised at 99-103 with over 2 minutes to go.

He followed that possession with another where he registered his 12th assist with a beautiful find and then drilled the dagger three from long distance.

Gah damn Mal — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

Jamal Murray can flat out hoop — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) September 23, 2020

Draymond Green has been active on social media throughout the playoffs and was mightily impressed by the Denver Nuggets star's heroics.

Damn Jamal! 😤😤 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 23, 2020

Jamal Murray is making the leap right before our eyes. That pass. That shot. All postseason long it's just been clutch play after clutch play. He's doing it against some of the best defenses in basketball, and constantly getting better while doing it. He is SPECIAL. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 23, 2020

Jamal be hitting them fU shots 🤣 then shimmy down the court — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2020

There was some high praise reserved for Jamal Murray as he was likened to two of the best point guards of this generation.

Jamal Murray is officially on my Steph Curry/Damian Lillard "when he's on fire, only an asteroid hitting the earth can make me change the channel" list. — Jawob Murray (@WorldWideWob) September 23, 2020

Where Jamal Murray pulled up from for the dagger in Game 3: pic.twitter.com/W0pmHYmS2R — ESPN (@espn) September 23, 2020

Murray nailed the dagger from range associated with Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.

🏹 Jamal Murray caps off his 28-point night and the @nuggets win with a DEEP triple.. bullseye! 🏹 pic.twitter.com/ii3WqMEYpJ — NBA (@NBA) September 23, 2020

LeBron James registers a triple-double, Jerami Grant and Rajon Rondo impress

LA Lakers' LeBron James and Rajon Rondo nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback

LeBron James got himself his 26th career playoff triple-double as he scored 30 points on efficient shooting to go with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Rajon Rondo was also in his defensive best as his clutch steals nearly helped the LA Lakers erase a 20 point deficit.

However, it wasn't enough as Jerami Grant, who had a playoff career-high 26 points, played some hard defense down the stretch to prevent it.

Playoff triple-doubles by a player 35 or older:



3 — LeBron James

3 — Rest of NBA history combined pic.twitter.com/6EgDmJzquv — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 23, 2020

Rajon Rondo put the clamps on Jamal Murray for a while in the fourth quarter as he came up with some incredible steals.

Rajon Rondo came into the night 25th on the all-time postseason steals list with 214. His three steals in the 4th Q so far have moved him up to a tie with Kawhi Leonard for 23rd, passing Gary Payton. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 23, 2020

Playoff Rondo 😳 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 23, 2020

Jerami Grant's amazing performance did not go unnoticed.

JG is HOOPING!!!! 🔥🙏🏿🙌🏿 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) September 23, 2020

The LA Lakers still lead the series 2-1, and the Denver Nuggets will look to tie it when the pair meet again on Wednesday for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

