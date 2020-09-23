LA Lakers 106-114 Denver Nuggets: Twitter raves about Jamal Murray as he outshines LeBron James and co. | NBA Playoffs 2020

The Denver Nuggets had Jamal Murray to thank as the 23-year-old weathered an LA Lakers storm late in Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals to pull one back for his team. The Nuggets were in an aggressive mood going into this game as they wanted to avoid going 0-3 down to the LA Lakers in this best-of-seven series. Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, and Jerami Grant all contributed heavily to the scoring, with their second unit also chipping in with some big plays.
The LA Lakers had an off-night but still almost came away with the win as a spirited comeback was mounted late into the fourth quarter. However, the Denver Nuggets just about hung on to the lead and pulled clear when the opportunity presented itself. It was an intense, high-octane battle and both sets of players were visibly exhausted at the end of the 48 minutes.
Here are some of the best reactions from Game 3 on NBA Twitter.
Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray comes up clutch to sink the LA Lakers
Jamal Murray was simply too hot for the LA Lakers to handle as the Canadian helped himself to 28 points, 12 assists, and 8 rebounds. His biggest play of the night came when he knocked down a ridiculous turnaround jumper from outside the arc to score 3 crucial points for the Denver Nuggets, with the game nicely poised at 99-103 with over 2 minutes to go.
He followed that possession with another where he registered his 12th assist with a beautiful find and then drilled the dagger three from long distance.
Draymond Green has been active on social media throughout the playoffs and was mightily impressed by the Denver Nuggets star's heroics.
There was some high praise reserved for Jamal Murray as he was likened to two of the best point guards of this generation.
Murray nailed the dagger from range associated with Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard.
LeBron James registers a triple-double, Jerami Grant and Rajon Rondo impress
LeBron James got himself his 26th career playoff triple-double as he scored 30 points on efficient shooting to go with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Rajon Rondo was also in his defensive best as his clutch steals nearly helped the LA Lakers erase a 20 point deficit.
However, it wasn't enough as Jerami Grant, who had a playoff career-high 26 points, played some hard defense down the stretch to prevent it.
Rajon Rondo put the clamps on Jamal Murray for a while in the fourth quarter as he came up with some incredible steals.
Jerami Grant's amazing performance did not go unnoticed.
The LA Lakers still lead the series 2-1, and the Denver Nuggets will look to tie it when the pair meet again on Wednesday for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.
