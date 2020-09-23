NBA News Update: LeBron James breaks Tim Duncan's playoff record, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine reacts to Billy Donovan hiring

The Chicago Bulls hired former Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan to take over their coaching vacancy from the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. In this NBA news update, we bring to you the reactions of players from around the league on the aforementioned hiring, including that of Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

Billy Donovan has agreed to a deal to become the next coach of the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2020

In other news, LA Lakers forward LeBron James continues to break post-season records as he surpassed yet another NBA legend's feat. San Antonio Spurs icon Tim Duncan - a 5-time NBA champion - was the one pipped by LeBron James this time. Let's find out more about that in this NBA news update.

Also Read: NBA News Update: Adam Silver comments on league's relation with China, Jayson Tatum on life in the bubble with son Deuce ahead of Game 4

NBA News Update: Zach LaVine, Bradley Beal impressed by Billy Donovan hiring

NBA News Update: Many players are impressed with the Chicago Bulls' acquisition of Billy Donovan

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine was clearly impressed by the franchise's acquisition of Billy Donovan as he took to Twitter to approve of it.

Billy Donovan took an underdog Oklahoma City Thunder team as far as Game 7 in the first round of the NBA playoffs. However, with OKC intent on not trying to challenge and looking to rebuild for the future instead, coach Donovan's contract was not extended.

Advertisement

🙏🏽🙏🏽👊🏽👊🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) September 22, 2020

Interestingly, LaVine found out about Billy Donovan's appointment while he was live-streaming his Call Of Duty gameplay.

.@ZachLaVine found out Billy Donovan was the Bulls' next head coach while playing COD 🎮 @brgaming pic.twitter.com/X8zlZrAweR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2020

Another star guard in the NBA, Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal was also impressed with the move the Chicago Bulls front-office had just pulled off.

Former Bulls center Joakim Noah, who has himself played under Donovan's coaching for the Florida Gators, felt that he is more than capable of making the franchise successful again.

Joakim Noah: "Coach Donovan is somebody who is going to hold his players accountable and is somebody who can relate to his players while keeping a relationship with the guys. That’s a tough balance. But he’s proven he’s been able to do it time and time again." — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) September 22, 2020

NBA News Update: LeBron James breaks Tim Duncan record

NBA News Update: LeBron James made his 252nd career post-season game - the second-most in NBA history

In his 17th year as an NBA professional, LeBron James continues to break playoff records as he aims to win his 4th championship ring.

When King James suited up for the LA Lakers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets, he made his 252nd career post-season game - the second-most in NBA history.

With his 252nd career playoff game, @KingJames passes Tim Duncan for second-most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/6xC5N4qBpZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 23, 2020

He moved past San Antonio Spurs legend Tim Duncan in the process. He is now only 7 games behind first-placed Derek Fisher and could break that record in the ongoing playoffs itself.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: The dream starting 5 for the Golden State Warriors going into the 2020-21 season