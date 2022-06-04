LA Lakers News Roundup: Anthony Edwards names 2 Lakers legends in his all-time starting 5, Lakers officially announce Darvin Ham and more | 4th June, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves sensation Anthony Edwards has named LA Lakers icons Shaquille O'Neal and LeBron James in his all-time best five. The high-flying scorer added himself to the mix and shockingly left out Michael Jordan.

Darvin Ham is officially the head coach of the LA Lakers following the team’s formal announcement. The Lakers brass will have an introductory press conference next week.

LA Lakers combo guard/forward Austin Reaves has only one simple expectation from the new head coach. He’s looking forward to seeing Ham work as hard as the entire Lakers roster every day.

Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James make it to Anthony Edwards’ all-time starting five

Minnesota Timberwolves sophomore Anthony Edwards has included Shaq and "King James" to his starting unit. [Photo: Star Tribune]

Minnesota Timberwolves' rising star Anthony Edwards is one of the NBA’s most outspoken and outgoing players. His postgame interviews and interactions with the media are sometimes full of surprises and hilarious.

“Ant-Man,” in an interview with House of Highlights, confidently named his all-time top five players in any game. He also mentioned LA Lakers greats Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James, along with Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, and iconic Philadelphia 76ers guard Allen Iverson. The No.1 overall pick in the 2020 draft then brashly added himself as the shooting guard to complete the unit.

By putting himself in the mix, he also notably kept Michael Jordan, who’s considered by many to be the GOAT, out of his best five. Jordan’s credentials are unquestionably and indisputably better than any of the four players “Ant-Man” named. Only LeBron James has come close to what “His Airness” accomplished in his legendary career.

Perhaps Anthony Edwards already sees himself truly capable of entering that stellar list by the time his career ends. For now, the NBA will continue to enjoy his emerging potential, particularly after he led the Minnesota Timberwolves to the playoffs this season.

Darvin Ham is officially the head coach of the LA Lakers

Darvin Ham has been named the 28th head coach of the LA Lakers franchise. [Photo: Los Angeles Times]

Darvin Ham’s well-publicized hiring as Frank Vogel’s replacement is finally official. The LA Lakers have named him as the 28th head coach of the franchise. Ham’s task will be to help the team bounce back from a disastrous season and bring the Lakers back to the postseason.

After Vogel’s firing, the Hollywood squad hired the legendary Phil Jackson to help them find the right man for the job. LA’s thorough search ended with Darvin Ham checking all the boxes the team was looking for to guide the team next season.

Ham’s knowledge of the game, presence and experience as a former NBA player won him the job. He also presumably convinced LA that his plan to use point guard Russell Westbrook was worth implementing.

Unlike his predecessor, the former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach has already been assured by LA some degree of autonomy. He is reportedly filling out his coaching staff while his coaching meetings will be devoid of front office personnel.

Austin Reaves only wants the new head coach to be as hardworking as the Lakers roster

Austin Reaves wants the new head coach to be as hardworking as the players. [Photo: Sporting News]

Austin Reaves, the undrafted rookie who became the darling of Lakers Nation, is excited to hear the news of Darvin Ham’s hiring. He will now have two different head coaches in his first two seasons in the NBA.

While the Lakers front office was looking for multiple things to come from Frank Vogel’s replacement, Reaves only had one simple expectation.

Here’s what he said in an interview with Lakers Nation:

“Just someone that’s gonna put in the work every single day like all of us players do.”

Reaves added:

“That’s really all you can ask for in a coach, and then just being a guy that can do a little bit of both. Holding guys accountable and then, on the other end if, say, you miss a couple of shots, it’s not one that’s like ‘Oh, come on,’ like you’re basically done. You encourage them.”

🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers



#Sabotage Austin Reaves basically came out and said that they were playing scared under Frank Vogel and did not have the freedom to make mistakes for fear of being yanked. Just like we thought. Austin Reaves basically came out and said that they were playing scared under Frank Vogel and did not have the freedom to make mistakes for fear of being yanked. Just like we thought.#Sabotage 🎯

Darvin Ham, LA’s new head coach, has no problem when it comes to work ethic. Like Reaves, Ham, before his coaching career started, earned his stripes playing hard and smart every minute he’s on the floor. The incoming sophomore should find his new coach a seasoned hard worker.

