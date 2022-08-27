LA Lakers News Roundup: Darvin Ham points out similarities between LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jeanie Buss refunds hacking victim and more | 27th August, 2022

Darvin Ham sees similarities in the hunger, greatness and pedigree of LA Lakers superstar LeBron James and the Milwaukee Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo. Ham coached “The Greek Freak” last season as an assistant under Mike Budenholzer and will be the Lakers’ shot-caller next season.

Jeanie Buss’ hacked Twitter account, which sold PS5s, resulted in a successful scam. The Lakers’ team governor gladly refunded the victim.

Kendrick Perkins sees significant upside in the LA Lakers’ backcourt featuring Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. The long-time antagonists could form a defensive pairing that could do wonders for LA’s season.

New LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham puts Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James on the same level

The LA Lakers were excited to hire Darvin Ham, one of Mike Budenholzer’s assistant coaches in Milwaukee. Ham is known for his confidence, attention to detail, management and no-nonsense coaching. It also helped that he worked closely with Giannis Antetokounmpo, considered by many the league's best player.

In an interview with Clutchpoints, the first-time head coach revealed what he thought of “The Greek Freak” and LeBron James:

“There is no difference. They’re both hungry, they’re both great, and they’re both generational type players.”

The difference may be more discernible at this stage than the coach is willing to admit. “King James” is at the tail end of his career and may not be as dominant, despite averaging 30.3 points per game last season.

Ham decided to run the offense through Anthony Davis next season, a move that LeBron James agreed on.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, is looking to have another MVP-level performance next season. He makes the Bucks one of the best teams in the loaded Eastern Conference.

Jeanie Buss pays one of her followers who fell victim to a PS5 sale from her hacked Twitter account

Despite security measures, Jeanie Buss’ Twitter account was hacked a few weeks ago. Her account stunned almost everyone when it posted information about PS5s for sale.

A day later, she desperately tried to warn everyone not to fall for the scam, but apparently, at least one fell for the trick. The LA Lakers team governor graciously refunded the victim even though she wasn’t responsible for the incident.

Jeanie Buss appeared on “The Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show and expressed how awful she felt following the hacking.

Good times are on the horizon for Buss and the LA Lakers. Besides her Twitter troubles being a thing of the past, the team is also trending in the right direction.

Kendrick Perkins sees a ton of defensive upside to the LA Lakers’ backcourt of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook

Patrick Beverley’s arrival in Hollywood has created a buzz on social media. The acquisition of Beverley could spell the end for Russell Westbrook.

According to Kendrick Perkins, the LA Lakers could have something brewing if they keep Westbrook:

“Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA.”

The former NBA player’s assessment could be a stretch, considering Westbrook and Beverley's long-running and public beef. It could be difficult for either to shove under the rug what has been transpiring since 2013.

Several Minnesota Timberwolves players openly and arrogantly mocked Russell Westbrook last season. Patrick Beverley, who repeatedly called Westbrook " trash, " was one of the loudest and most animated to troll the former MVP.

Turning the LA Lakers’ Beverley and Westbrook backcourt into a defensive juggernaut may be more complicated than projected. Westbrook has never been that player in his entire NBA career. Asking him to change positions at this stage in his career may be asking for too much.

