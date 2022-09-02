LA Lakers News Roundup: LeBron James’ former teammate unhappy about LA’s current roster, former NBA champion has high hopes from 8-time All-Star, and more | September 2, 2022 

The LA Lakers showed their intent to improve their roster with the acquisition of Patrick Beverley. Despite being linked to other trade candidates, the Lakers haven't made any moves.

But LeBron James' former teammate Channing Frye isn't as impressed with the Lakers roster as currently constructed. LA seems far weaker on paper than their conference rivals looking to make the NBA Finals this season.

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson has high expectations from Anthony Davis in the upcoming campaign. Davis hasn't looked as dominant over the past two seasons, with constant injury issues hampering his availability over long stretches.

Here's the latest buzz circling the LA Lakers as of September 2, 2022.

Channing Frye calls the LA Lakers' current roster makeup ‘gross’

Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day

Former NBA player Channing Frye blasted the LA Lakers for their current roster makeup. The Lakers were the favorites to win the Western Conference during the preseason last year, but that doesn't seem to be the case this time. Here's what Frye said:

"I don't like the makeup of this team. I don't like it. I think it's gross. I really think it's gross, the makeup of the team."

"That's like somebody handing you a burger and like half ketchup on it."

Their marquee addition this offseason has been that of Patrick Beverley. However, Russell Westbrook is still on the roster, and his dynamic with Beverley worsens the former's fit with the team for the upcoming season. The Lakers desperately need to move Westbrook and add contributing role players to their team.

This seems to be the only way the LA Lakers can pose any threat to the top six teams in the Western Conference.

Richard Jefferson believes Anthony Davis can return to his best next season

Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis has been largely disappointing since his debut season with the LA Lakers. The former Pelicans forward has shown glimpses of his potential over the last two campaigns. However, he hasn't been able to deliver consistently due to nagging injury issues.

Former NBA champion Richard Jefferson believes AD will return to his best next campaign. Here's what the former Cavaliers, Nuggets and Nets player said regarding this:

"When he has played, when he has been on the court, let's just judge him purely off that," Jefferson said. "I have not seen AD since the bubble. Like, the player that he has been when he's been on the floor, right, for the last two years.

"When he was going into that NBA season after he left New Orleans, the way he played pre-bubble where he believed he was up for Defensive Player of the Year, the best defensive player in the league, then the way he played in the bubble where, three games in, people were like, 'Oh, s**t, AD is about to win Finals MVP if Bron don't f**king turn it up, right?'

"Like, that's Anthony Davis. That's who we had seen mature. That's who we have seen grow. He was the No. 1 big in the league in my opinion."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Anthony Davis

3. Karl-Anthony Towns

4. Zion Williamson

5. Pascal Siakam

6. Evan Mobley

7. Scottie Barnes

8. Draymond Green

9. Tobias Harris

10. Paolo Banchero HoopsHype.com ’s top 10 PFs entering next season:1. Giannis Antetokounmpo2. Anthony Davis3. Karl-Anthony Towns4. Zion Williamson5. Pascal Siakam6. Evan Mobley7. Scottie Barnes8. Draymond Green9. Tobias Harris10. Paolo Banchero HoopsHype.com’s top 10 PFs entering next season: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo 2. Anthony Davis 3. Karl-Anthony Towns 4. Zion Williamson 5. Pascal Siakam 6. Evan Mobley 7. Scottie Barnes 8. Draymond Green9. Tobias Harris 10. Paolo Banchero

Shannon Sharpe believes LA Lakers should pursue the Pacers deal to acquire Myles Turner and Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield in action during Indiana Pacers v Brooklyn Nets

Former NFL star Shannon Sharpe believes the LA Lakers should agree to a deal with the Indiana Pacers centered around Myles Turner and Buddy Hield coming to LA. Sharpe outlined that the two players will address the direct roster needs for the team.

Turner can bolster the interior defense with his rim protection and stretch the floor because of his shooting ability from deep. Meanwhile, Hield adds perimeter shooting, something the Lakers have lacked over the last three seasons.

Here's what Sharpe said:

"It would address two needs for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is shooting and defense. Myles Turner is a tremendous rim protector, he can knock down three. ... He led the league in blocked shot. He can probably get you 12 and 10," Sharpe said.

"Buddy Hield provides 3-point shooting and the shooting that the Lakers so desparately need."

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… The Pacers' reported asking price from the #Lakers not only included two first-round picks, but also Talen Horton-Tucker and taking back Daniel Theis' contract. The Pacers' reported asking price from the #Lakers not only included two first-round picks, but also Talen Horton-Tucker and taking back Daniel Theis' contract.lakersnation.com/lakers-rumors-… https://t.co/WCeD8j9VFu

The LA Lakers will also end up moving Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract in a potential deal. However, it remains to be seen if they will include both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in a package, which they have been reluctant to do previously.

