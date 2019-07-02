×
LA Lakers Rumors: Lakers are Kawhi Leonard's 'first choice' destination, free agent guard set to join, and more

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
113   //    02 Jul 2019, 00:28 IST

The Lakers remain desperate to complete a deal for Kawhi Leonard
The Lakers remain desperate to complete a deal for Kawhi Leonard

Free Agency got underway last night, although the Los Angeles Lakers stayed quiet during a hectic evening in which over $3 billion of salary was committed.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles franchise will be active in the coming days, and here are all the latest Lakers news and rumors you need to know.

The Lakers are Kawhi Leonard's 'First Choice'

Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to a first-ever title
Kawhi Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to a first-ever title

Over the past 24 hours, NBA insider and analyst Chris Broussard has been tracking Kawhi Leonard's next move.

While Leonard has yet to make a final decision, Broussard has been reporting that the Lakers are in a strong position to land the Finals MVP, and during an appearance on Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple, Broussard claimed that the Lakers are Leonard's first choice destination:

I’m being told the Lakers are Kawhi Leonard’s first choice. He and his camp spoke with Magic yesterday and laid out what they want from the Lakers. Nothing crazy, just some additions to the staff and asking ‘Is Kawhi going to be treated like LeBron in the organization?'As long as Jeanie doesn’t do anything to screw it up in the meeting I’m told that’s his first choice.

Kevin Durant's move to the Brooklyn Nets has left Leonard as the outright best player available in free agency, and the L.A. Clippers are also believed to be in the running to prise the superstar away from Toronto. 

Following their title-winning season, the Raptors remain desperate to keep the 27-year-old and can offer him five years and about $190 million. Meanwhile, the Clippers and Lakers can give Leonard a four year, $140 million contract, although the All-Star is known to be keen on a return to his native Los Angeles.

