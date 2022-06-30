LA Lakers Summer League 2022 roster, dates, and complete schedule

All eyes will be on the LA Lakers after a disappointing 2021-22 season in which they couldn't even make the the Play-In tournament. Multiple problems led The Lakers to finish a poor 11th in the Western Conference, as the famed franchise won only 33 games. Anthony Davis’ injuries, clubbed with the roster’s over-dependency on LeBron James, acted as catalysts of their downfall.

The LA Lakers need a lot more contributions from their role players in the coming season, and the Summer League is just the platform they need. Max Christie, the 35th pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, will be tested this summer league as he will be playing along with some celebrated names.

The Lakers have the sons of two NBA legends – Shareef O’Neal (s/o Shaquille O’Neal) and Scotty Pippen Jr., on their roster. It will be an exciting stretch of games for fans, who will get a chance to see what the two youngsters can bring to the table.

LA Lakers roster for the Summer League

Two-way players Mac McClung and Mason Jones will be the highlights from last season in the Summer League, along with Shareef O’Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Max Christie.

Although the young O’Neal did not have a very spectacular career with Louisiana State University, he’s trying to use the Summer League as a platform to gain experience. Scotty Pippen Jr., on the other hand, has had a great college career, with Vanderbilt – averaging 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, over three seasons.

Draft pick Max Christie played college basketball for Michigan State before being selected by the LA Lakers. As a freshman, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game; and has generated a lot of interest.

As of now, the full roster contains 13 players:

Player Name Position Paris Bass Forward Vitto Brown Forward Max Christie Guard R.J. Cole Guard Jay Huff Center Mason Jones Guard Mac McClung Guard Javante McCoy Guard Shareef O'Neal Forward Nate Pierre-Louis Guard Scotty Pippen Jr. Guard Cole Swider Forward Fabian White Jr. Forward

It will be interesting to see the performances of the sons of the former NBA champions.

LA Lakers Summer League schedule and dates

California Classic

Date & Time Match Broadcast 2nd July 2022; 2 PM ET LA Lakers vs Miami Heat TBD 3rd July 2022; 4:30 PM ET LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors TBD 5th July 2022; 2:30 PM ET LA Lakers vs Sacramento Kings TBD

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & Time Match Broadcast 8th July 2022; 7 PM ET LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns ESPN2 10th July 2022; 6:30 PM ET LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets NBA TV 12th July 2022; 8 PM ET LA Lakers vs LA Clippers NBA TV 15th July 2022; 8 PM ET LA Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2

The LA Lakers will begin their summer with a game against the Miami Heat in the California Classic, followed by the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. The Las Vegas Summer League will start with a match-up against the Phoenix Suns for the Lakers – and their last scheduled game will be against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Summer League is of extreme importance for the Lakers, given the high expectations they will enter the season with. It will also be a platform for head coach Darvin Ham to get familiar with the youngsters.

