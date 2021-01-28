LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In an intriguing 2020-21 NBA game, the LA Lakers will lock horns with the struggling Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena.

The LA Lakers, who conceded top spot in the Western Conference to the Utah Jazz after their loss against the Philadelphia 76ers, will look to reclaim that position.

The Detroit Pistons, meanwhile, have made a 4-14 start to the season. After losing their last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they will face an uphill battle against the reigning champions.

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Injury Updates

LA Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans v LA Lakers

The LA Lakers don't have a lot of injury concerns coming into this game.

The only two players sidelined for this match are Kostas Antetokounmpo (knee injury) and veteran forward Jared Dudley. Antetokounmpo (calf issue) will be missing the fixture.

Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks

Head coach Dwayne Casey has opted to leave out star power forward Blake Griffin for this game, citing load management.

Point guard Frank Jackson will be unavailable due to an ankle injury while rookie Killian Hayes is out because of a hip injury.

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Dennis doing work. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 28, 2021

The LA Lakers should start the game with their reliable back-court of Dennis Schroeder and LeBron James. Head coach Frank Vogel will likely turn to Alex Caruso, Talen Horton-Tucker and Wesley Matthews as the bench options for these two spots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should start at the 3, with Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol taking up the front-court positions.

Montrezl Harrell has been a reliable sixth man for the LA Lakers, averaging 13 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He could share the center minutes with Davis and Gasol.

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are likely to field the guard duo of Delon Wright and Wayne Ellington against the reigning champions, LA Lakers.

Josh Jackson should start at small forward, and Jerami Grant is expected to take Blake Griffin's place at the 4, while Mason Plumlee could start at center.

Veteran guard Derrick Rose has been the Detroit Pistons' best player off the bench this season, averaging 14 points per game. Saddiq Bey and young forward Sekou Doumbouya have been a valuable part of the Detroit Pistons rotation as well.

LA Lakers vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G Dennis Schroder, G LeBron James , F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F Anthony Davis, C Marc Gasol.

Detroit Pistons

G Delon Wright, G Wayne Ellington, F Jerami Grant, F Blake Griffin, C Mason Plumlee.