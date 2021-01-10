LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 10th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The high-flying LA Lakers will take on the Houston Rockets in a highly anticipated 2020-21 NBA clash on Sunday.

The Lakers have looked good this season, winning seven of their ten games, while the Houston Rockets have had a mixed bag of results.

Nevertheless, the Houston Rockets will look to seek revenge for their playoff exit against the eventual champions last season. The LA Lakers, on the other hand, will look to continue their fine start to the season when the two teams meet at the Toyota Center.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Injury Update

LA Lakers

Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers

For the LA Lakers, Anthony Davis (right adductor sprain) and LeBron James (left ankle sprain) have been listed as questionable, alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

However, James has featured for the LA Lakers regularly, while Davis was left out of the Chicago Bulls game as a precaution. The duo is expected to start against the Houston Rockets, and KCP might feature too.

Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets vs Denver Nuggets

Danuel House Jr. will be missing the game against the LA Lakers due to a back issue, while Ben McLemore is listed as questionable for Sunday's game due to an ankle injury. Brodric Thomas has been ruled out of the game.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could start with their trusted backcourt of LeBron James and Dennis Schroeder, while Kentavious Caldwell Pope is expected to make his return at the small forward position. Anthony Davis is likely to play power forward, while Marc Gasol could retain his place as the team's starting center.

Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets could start John Wall and James Harden at the guard positions. David Nwaba could play at the 3, while PJ Tucker may start at the power forward. Off-season acquisition Christian Wood is expected to start at center for the Houston Rockets.

LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G- LeBron James, G- Dennis Schroeder, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Anthony Davis, C- Marc Gasol.

Houston Rockets

G- John Wall, G- James Harden, F- David Nwaba, F- PJ Tucker, C- Christian Wood.

