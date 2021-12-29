LA Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Seventh placed LA Lakers will match-up against the fourth placed Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on December 29th, 2021. The LA Lakers finally snapped their losing streak in a high-scoring game against the Houston Rockets, with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recording triple-doubles. The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Phoenix Suns 114-113 in their last game as Ja Morant scored on a tough game-winning layup late in regulation time.
Despite the LA Lakers registering a victory, the pressure to consistently win still weighs on them. They are 17-18 after 35 games, even as LeBron James continues to have big nights regularly at age 37.
The last time these two teams met, Ja Morant was placed in the league’s health and safety protocols, but the Memphis Grizzlies still took the game by a 13-point margin. The LA Lakers will be looking to make adjustments and not let that happen again.
LA Lakers Injury Report
Anthony Davis is out of action after suffering a sprained MCL in a game against the Timberwolves. He has missed five games since then. Kendrick Nunn, suffering from a knee injury, is not expected to be back until at least early January. Wayne Ellington is unlikely to play after he missed the last game due to an illness. In addition to these three players, the LA Lakers have four others placed in the league’s health and safety protocols - Rajon Rondo, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Austin Reeves.
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
Shooting guard Sam Merrill and forward Ziaire Williams are both out with left ankle sprains, while Santi Aldama has missed the last two games due to a calf injury. The Memphis Grizzlies currently have four players missing the match-up by virtue of being placed on the league’s health and safety protocols. Notable among them are Dillon Brooks and Jarrett Culvert. Even John Konchar, who played the previous game against the Suns, is now in the league’s health and safety protocols.
LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Lineups
LA Lakers
Russell Westbrook, coming off a triple-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Rockets, will be the starting point-guard. Malik Monk will get the nod in his fourth game as a starter alongside Avery Bradley. Bradley has had games where he can be offensively strong as well, and that’s something the Lakers could use right now.
Stanley Johnson completed two games with the Lakers and got his first start against the Rockets. He played good on-ball defense and is expected to have built his case for a start against the Grizzlies in the small forward position. LeBron James is a versatile player who can even play center if needed. He will complete the Lakers’ starting five against the Grizzlies.
Dwight Howard could be crucial from the bench, considering the Memphis Grizzlies are not a small team like the Rockets. Carmelo Anthony and Talen Horton-Tucker will be called upon to provide a scoring spark for the second unit.
Memphis Grizzlies
The starting point-guard will be Ja Morant, who has averaged 22 points, 5 rebounds and 6.8 assists in his four games since returning from injury. Desmond Bane, who put up a career-high 32 points against the Suns, will be a major source of scoring for the Grizzlies.
Fourth on the team in scoring with an average of 16.4 points per game, Jaren Jackson will start at the power forward position. Steven Adams has started all their games so far, leading the Grizzlies with 9.1 rebounds per game. The center has been efficient in collecting offensive rebounds to provide second-chance opportunities, recording 4.1 offensive rebounds per game.
Kyle Anderson is expected to feature in the starting five at the forward position alongside Jackson as the Grizzlies are missing quite a few role players. Killian Tillie and Tyus Jones will be required to contribute off the bench. Xavier Tillman and Brandon Clarke (10-day contract) will be rotated into the mix as well.
LA Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted Starting 5s
LA Lakers
Point Guard – Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard – Avery Bradley | Small Forward – Malik Monk | Power Forward – Stanley Johnson | Center – LeBron James
Memphis Grizzlies
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Point Guard – Ja Morant | Shooting Guard – Desmond Bane | Small Forward – Kyle Andreson | Power Forward – Jaren Jackson | Center – Steven Adams