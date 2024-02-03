LA Lakers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports for February 3 | 2023-24 NBA season 

The LA Lakers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of six NBA games on Saturday. This will be the second time the two teams will meet this season, with the Knicks prevailing 114-109 over the Lakers in their first clash on Dec. 18.

The Lakers evened up their win-loss record at 25-25 with a 114-105 victory over the league-leading Boston Celtics. They are on pace to make the play-in tournament, being ninth in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Knicks have climbed up to third in the Eastern Conference, behind the Boston Cetlics and Milwaukee Bucks. They are on a nine-game winning streak.

LA Lakers vs New York Knicks Injury Reports

The LA Lakers vs New York Knicks game has injuries from the key rotation players and starters from both teams.

LA Lakers injury report for February 3

LeBron James and Anthony Davis continue to be 'questionable,' like in most games this season, as the Lakers take extra precaution to ensure that their stars are available for the playoffs. Both missed the last game, so they should suit up against the Knicks.

The Lakers have three players confirmed to be out. Jarred Vanderbilt may miss some time due to his foot injury and has no timetable to return. Cam Reddish should heal his ankle by mid February, while Gabe Vincent will follow a few weeks after.

Player Status Injury Jarred Vanderbilt Out Indefinitely Foot LeBron James Questionable Ankle Anthony Davis Questionable Achilles Cam Reddish Mid February Ankle Gabe Vincent Late February Knee

New York Knicks injury report for February 3

Swingmen OG Anunoby and Evan Fournier are questionable and will be game-time decisions.

Julius Randle has been diagnosed with a shoulder injury. The Knicks will reevaluate his injury by late February. Quentin Grimes is also out, while starting center Mitchell Robinson is out for the season due to an ankle injury.

Player Status Injury Quentin Grimes Out Knee OG Anunoby Questionable Elbow Evan Fournier Questionable Personal Julius Randle Late February Shoulder Mitchell Robinson Out for the season Ankle

How to watch the LA Lakers vs New York Knicks?

The LA Lakers vs New York Knicks game will be in the basketball mecca Madison Square Garden on Saturday. ABC has the exclusive broadcast rights of the game and will start the live telecast by 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

ESPN Radio along with ESPN NY 98.7 and ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW will bring the matchup on the radio waves. For those who prefer to watch via live stream, FuboTV and NBA League Pass are the popular choices.

