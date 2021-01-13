 LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Defending NBA champions LA Lakers will lock horns with the OKC Thunder in an action-packed Wednesday, with an intent to improve on their 9-3 record.

The Lakers have been in rampant form so far, while the OKC Thunder have served as the surprise package of the season.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Injury Update

LA Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Anthony Davis is listed as questionable for the LA Lakers, but has featured in the last few games. Fans could expect him to start against the OKC Thunder as well.

Jared Dudley, Wesley Matthews, and Kostas Antetokounmpo have been sidelined for this game. Matthews is suffering from an Achilles injury which will keep him out of the encounter.

OKC Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

Advertisement

Ty Jerome and veteran forward Trevor Ariza are out for an indefinite period. Apart from that, head coach Mark Daigneault will have all other players at his disposal for this crucial clash against the LA Lakers.

Isaiah Roby had a nagging hand injury but has been cleared for a return, making him available for the encounter.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers eyeing Derrick Rose to bolster their point guard options

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Lineups

LA Lakers

Head coach Frank Vogel is expected to field his trusted back-court of Dennis Schroeder and LeBron James once again, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope taking his usual position at small forward.

Anthony Davis will start at power forward, while Marc Gasol will be the team's starting center.

OKC Thunder

Advertisement

The OKC Thunder will roll out a lineup featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill at the guard spots, while Luguentz Dort will start at the 3.

Darius Bazley will be the team's starting power forward and off-season acquisition Al Horford will start at center.

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting 5s

LA Lakers

G- LeBron James, G- Dennis Schroeder, F- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, F- Anthony Davis, C- Marc Gasol

OKC Thunder

G- George Hill, G- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F- Luguentz Dort, F- Darius Bazley, C- Al Horford

Also Read: 5 teams that should look to acquire James Harden before the NBA trade deadline