  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Apr 06, 2025 07:16 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers and OKC Thunder will battle for just the second time this season in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder triumphed in the first meeting 101-93, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 36 points and nine assists, while LeBron James was limited to just 12 points on 13 shots.

Ad

The Lakers, who are striving for homecourt advantage in the playoffs, enter the game as the No. 3 seed with a 47-30 record.

However, they are just half a game ahead of the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and one game behind the No. 5 Golden State Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Thunder come into this game after having their 11-game winning streak ended by the Western Conference No. 2 Houston Rockets.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the possibility of reaching 70 wins is no longer on the table, they remain fired up, especially with the Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the horizon as a potential playoff opponent.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here’s the latest injury report for the game:

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder injury reports

LA Lakers

For the LA Lakers. LeBron James is listed as probable due to a left groin strain, while Maxi Kleber is out after undergoing surgery for a right foot injury.

OKC Thunder

For the Thunder, Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Alex Ducas (left quad strain), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe injury), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Jaylin Williams (left ankle sprain) are out.

Ad

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Lakers to start Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Below is their depth chart.

Starter2nd3rd4th
PGLuka DoncicGabe VincentShake Milton
SGAustin ReavesDalton KnechtJordan Goodwin
SFRui HachimuraJarred Vanderbilt
PFLeBron JamesDorian Finney-SmithMarkieff Morris
CJaxson HayesTrey Jemison IIIChristian KolokoAlex Len
Ad

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Below is their depth chart.

Starter2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-AlexanderAlex CarusoAdam Flagler
SGLuguentz DortCason Wallace
SFJalen WilliamsIsaiah Joe
Kenrich Williams
PFChet HolmgrenAaron WigginsDillon Jones
CIsaiah HartensteinBranden Carlson
Ad

How to watch LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder

The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.

For streaming, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both of which require a paid subscription.

READ: LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी