LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers and OKC Thunder will battle for just the second time this season in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder triumphed in the first meeting 101-93, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 36 points and nine assists, while LeBron James was limited to just 12 points on 13 shots.

Ad

The Lakers, who are striving for homecourt advantage in the playoffs, enter the game as the No. 3 seed with a 47-30 record.

However, they are just half a game ahead of the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and one game behind the No. 5 Golden State Warriors.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, the Thunder come into this game after having their 11-game winning streak ended by the Western Conference No. 2 Houston Rockets.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

While the possibility of reaching 70 wins is no longer on the table, they remain fired up, especially with the Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the horizon as a potential playoff opponent.

Ad

Trending

Here’s the latest injury report for the game:

LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder injury reports

LA Lakers

For the LA Lakers. LeBron James is listed as probable due to a left groin strain, while Maxi Kleber is out after undergoing surgery for a right foot injury.

OKC Thunder

For the Thunder, Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Alex Ducas (left quad strain), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe injury), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Jaylin Williams (left ankle sprain) are out.

Ad

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Lakers to start Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Luka Doncic Gabe Vincent Shake Milton SG Austin Reaves Dalton Knecht Jordan Goodwin SF Rui Hachimura Jarred Vanderbilt PF LeBron James Dorian Finney-Smith Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Trey Jemison III Christian Koloko Alex Len

Ad

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Below is their depth chart.

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Alex Caruso Adam Flagler SG Luguentz Dort Cason Wallace SF Jalen Williams Isaiah Joe Kenrich Williams PF Chet Holmgren Aaron Wiggins Dillon Jones C Isaiah Hartenstein Branden Carlson

Ad

How to watch LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder

The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.

For streaming, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both of which require a paid subscription.

READ: LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More