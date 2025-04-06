LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder predicted starting lineups and depth chart for April 6 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers and OKC Thunder will battle for just the second time this season in a matchup between two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Thunder triumphed in the first meeting 101-93, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 36 points and nine assists, while LeBron James was limited to just 12 points on 13 shots.
The Lakers, who are striving for homecourt advantage in the playoffs, enter the game as the No. 3 seed with a 47-30 record.
However, they are just half a game ahead of the No. 4 Denver Nuggets and one game behind the No. 5 Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Thunder come into this game after having their 11-game winning streak ended by the Western Conference No. 2 Houston Rockets.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
While the possibility of reaching 70 wins is no longer on the table, they remain fired up, especially with the Lakers’ star duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic on the horizon as a potential playoff opponent.
Here’s the latest injury report for the game:
LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder injury reports
LA Lakers
For the LA Lakers. LeBron James is listed as probable due to a left groin strain, while Maxi Kleber is out after undergoing surgery for a right foot injury.
OKC Thunder
For the Thunder, Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Alex Ducas (left quad strain), Ajay Mitchell (right great toe injury), Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) and Jaylin Williams (left ankle sprain) are out.
LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart
Expect the Lakers to start Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Below is their depth chart.
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart
Expect the Thunder to roll out a starting group of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Below is their depth chart.
How to watch LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder
The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:30 p.m. EST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. It will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV.
For streaming, the game will be available live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV, both of which require a paid subscription.
READ: LA Lakers vs OKC Thunder Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6, 2025
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.