LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2025

The LA Lakers have been playing impressive basketball and will be keen to build on their winning run when they take on the injury-riddled Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday. The matchup between the two is the second for this season and also the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers following their 112-107 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

To quickly recap, it was an Anthony Davis show at the Spectrum Center as the big pulled the sting out of the Hornets with 42 points and 23 points. LeBron James and Austin Reaves chipped in 22 and 17 points respectively. The Lakers are now on a four-game winning streak and improved to 10-12 on the road. Wins over Philadelphia and the Washington Wizards as part of their Grammy road trip will see them get better on that front.

The 76ers' wobbly campaign continues. They will be without key cogs on Tuesday and will bank on Tyrese Maxey to do the bulk of the work on both ends of the floor. They come off a two-game winning streak getting past the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls. However, with a short-staffed roster and tough opponents in LA, the Sixers will have to get most things right in the first quarter.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, and Prediction

The LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers skirmish tips off at 7:30 pm ET. Live coverage will be on TNT and Spectrum Sportsnet. The game can be streamed live on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Teams Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline LA Lakers -4 o218 (-105) -180 Philadelphia 76ers +4 u218 (-112) +150

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

On paper, it will be advantage Lakers as they take on a Philadelphia side without superstars Joel Embiid and Paul George. But the side still has an electric guard in Tyrese Maxey who has been averaging 26.6 points and 6.0 assists per contest. Kyle Lowry is a seasoned veteran who provides the spark off the bench while Kelly Oubre Jr. has the necessary firepower to dominate LA early on.

The Sixers have suffered on both ends of the floor this season. They are 25th in scoring offense, averaging 108.1 points per game and 108.1 points per 100 possessions. The team is 22nd on field goal offense shooting 45.0% and 24th in 3-point offense with 34.6%. They are at a disadvantage on scoring defense as well, allowing their opponents to score 112.2 points per 100 possessions — good enough for a league-best 14th place.

LA will hope that Anthony Davis continues to dominate in the paint, much like they did against the Hornets. With no Embiid, the center can get past the backup bigs for the Sixers and that would work in the Purple and Gold's favor. There will be an onus on 3-point shooting as JJ Redick will hope that the side can regain their touch from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are placed 15th in scoring defense, allowing their opponents 112.1 points per 100 possessions. They are 17th in field goal offense with 111.5 points per game and 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Sixers will be without key names. Paul George (left finger sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe injury), Joel Embiid (left knee injury), KJ Martin (left foot soreness), and Caleb Martin (right hip sprain) are all ruled out. Guerschon Yabusele (right knee swelling) is listed as probable.

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG Eric Gordon SF Ricky Council IV PF Kelly Oubre Jr. C Guerschon Yabusele

The LA Lakers are yet to submit their official injury report at the time of writing. Expect the side to be without Jalen Hood-Schifino (left hamstring strain) and Christian Wood (left knee surgery recovery) to be out. It's unclear whether Rui Hachimura (left calf soreness), Gabe Vincent (left knee soreness), and LeBron James (left ankle soreness) will play on the second night of their back-to-back.

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Max Christie SF Dalton Knecht PF Dorian Finney-Smith C Anthony Davis

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

For the Sixers, Tyrese Maxey is -102/-115 on points. Kelly Oubre Jr. is -108/-118 on points and rebounds, and Eric Gordon is -118/-118 on points and assists. For LA, watch out for Anthony Davis with -110/-111 on points and boards, and Austin Reaves -125/-125 on points and assists.

LA Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The LA Lakers will look to make it five wins in a row and continue their good run on the road. However, they have to be wary of the 76ers who come in with less artillery, but with the spunk to take on healthier and better-placed teams. Expect a close contest with the Lakers winning it.

