LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA Season 

The LA Lakers and Utah Jazz lock horns for the second time in two days at the Delta Center on Wednesday. In Monday's game, the Lakers saw Luka Doncic's highly anticipated franchise debut. They ensured it ended on a positive note, winning the game 132-113.

Doncic returned with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in a 24-minute shift. His new co-star, LeBron James, was the star of the night, with 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in 29 minutes.

Meanwhile, Austin Reaves played another solid cameo, tallying 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 6 of 10 shots. The Lakers had seven players scoring in double digits. They made 50 field goals on 28 assists.

On the other hand, the Jazz didn't have anyone who got going. None of their players touched the 20-point mark. John Collins was their best 17 points and 11 rebounds on 5 of 10 shots. Lauri Markkanen had 17 points, too, but he shot 44.4% and only 1 of 8 from 3.

Utah will hope for a better showing in front of its fans and snap a three-game losing streak.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers injury report for Feb. 12

Utah Jazz injury report

The Jazz will be without Taylor Hendricks, KJ Martin and Collin Sexton. Hendricks is out for the season with a right fibula fracture, Martin is ramping up, and Sexton has a left ankle sprain.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have listed Luka Doncic and Bronny James as questionable. Doncic is managing his left calf injury, while James Jr. has a left forearm muscle strain. LeBron James and Austin Reaves are probable. James Sr. has a left ankle injury, while Reaves is dealing with a left elbow contusion.

Cam Reddish, Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber are all sidelined. Reddish is out for personal reasons, Smith has an ankle injury, Vincent has a knee soreness issue, and Kleber is out for at least eight weeks as he recovers from foot surgery.

LA Lakers vs Utah Jazz Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Feb. 12

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers will likely start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves in the backcourt, Rui Hachimura and LeBron James in the two forward spots and Jaxson Hayes at center.

PG Luka Doncic Bronny James* SG Austin Reaves Jordan Goodwin SF Rui Hachimura Dalton Knecht PF LeBron James Jarred Vanderbilt Christian Koloko C Jaxson Hayes Alex Len Trey Jemison III

Utah Jazz starting lineup and depth chart

The Jazz could start Isaiah Collier and Jordan Clarkson as the guards, with Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler in the frontcourt.

PG Isaiah Collier Keyonte George Elijah Harkless SG Jordan Clarkson Johnny Juzang Svi Mykhailiuk SF Lauri Markkenen Brice Sensabaugh Cody Williams PF John Collins Micah Potter C Walker Kessler Kyle Filipowski Oscar Tshiebwe

