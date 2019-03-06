Los Angeles Lakers Free Agency Rumors: Carmelo Anthony's arrival on hold, center hunt continues and more

Talk of Carmelo Anthony's arrival is currently dominating the Lakers buyout news cycle

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to address their shortcomings ahead of the trade deadline last month and the organization is now limited to the free-agent market. The pool of players currently available is among the worst in recent memory, although the Lakers need to do something, as ESPN currently ranks the team's chances of making the postseason at just 1 percent.

So, as the Lakers enter a critical point of their faltering season, here are the latest rumors regarding the players that the organization could add.

Carmelo Anthony talks are on hold

Back in November, Carmelo Anthony was instructed to find a new team by the Houston Rockets

Ever since Carmelo Anthony was instructed by the Houston Rockets to find a new team back in November, the 10-time All-Star has been linked with a move to Los Angeles. Anthony is believed to be keen on a move to the Lakers, while LeBron James has personally campaigned for the team to sign his longtime Team USA teammate.

While a move has yet to materialize, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Lakers remain interested in adding Anthony, however, a move depends on the team's ability to get back into the playoff hunt:

The Los Angeles Lakers and free agent Carmelo are pausing talks on a possible contract agreement unless the franchise makes a turn back toward pursuit of Western Conference playoffs contention.

The Lakers had been leaning toward signing Anthony for the rest of the season, until losses in four of the past five games left the organization and Anthony's camp wondering if it made sense to bring the veteran into an unsettled environment with suddenly so little chance of making the playoffs

Anthony has played just 10 times this season, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

