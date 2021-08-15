Lance Stephenson back to the NBA? Looking at 5 teams that should make a move for him in the 2021 NBA free agency

Lance Stephenson is the latest free agent sparking chatter around the NBA. The former Indiana Pacer reportedly held a private workout in Las Vegas with four NBA teams in attendance.

He is a 6' 6" shooting guard who last played for one season in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2019-20, averaging 26.7 points for the Liaoning Flying Leopards. His last NBA team was the LA Lakers, where he played alongside LeBron James in the 2018-19 season.

In 68 games (three starts) that season, he averaged 7.2 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds on 42/37/68 shooting splits. He did so on 16.5 minutes per game. His most notable game that year was a 23-point finish in a win against the Phoenix Suns. He ended with 23 points on a ridiculous 10-14 shooting from the field along with eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

However, games like these are isolated ones for Lance Stephenson. He comes off the bench, and scores single digits in points, rebounds and assists, and occasionally goes off for double figures when a starter is injured or off the floor.

As we've seen him in numerous different jerseys over the years, one doesn't realise that Lance Stephenson is just 30 and in his physical prime. Stephenson can be a solid backup guard for a playoff team in the NBA.

2021 NBA Free Agency: Which teams can sign Lance Stephenson?

Lance Stephenson took to Instagram and thanked all the NBA teams that attended to see his 'new and improved' version. He ended his caption by saying he loves the game.

Stephenson has reportedly been working on his game the two years he wasn't in the NBA. He is a free agent who can sign with any team, and considering many teams need wing depth, he should have enough suitors.

On that note, here's a look at five NBA teams that can sign Lance Stephenson in the 2021 NBA free agency:

#1 Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers were one of the four teams that attended Lance Stephenson's private workout in Las Vegas. They need wing depth behind Danny Green, and will likely play Stephenson at the small forward position off the bench if they do sign him.

The 76ers bench includes players like Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton, Furkan Korkma, and Tyrese Maxey, who are all shooting guards. Although Lance Stephenson is a guard himself, his height, weight and frame allow him to play the three-position too.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are getting their hands on any player that is willing to contribute for a championship ring. With players like Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving running the show, Brooklyn have become a hot free-agent destination. Players are willing to sacrifice big money and sign on minimum deals with the team if it means getting a title. Lance Stephenson's new deal with any NBA team will likely be a veteran's minimum contract or the use of an exception.

He could certainly go to the Brooklyn Nets, and come off the bench for Irving and Harden. Stephenson will give them breathing room in terms of rotations and depth if Irving or Harden are injured again. Moreover, he could lead the second unit and be a playmaker. The Nets were one of the four teams along with the 76ers to attend Stephenson's workout.

