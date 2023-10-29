Larsa Pippen dons $95 Nile Queen Catsuit outfit as she enjoys Halloween with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been enjoying each other’s company quite a lot. They recently spent Halloween together, with the American TV personality donning a Nile Queen Catsuit as they enjoyed a romantic evening.

In an Instagram story, the 49-year-old former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen gamely modelled her outfit and then shared a video of her and Marcus, son of Michael Jordan, together at dinner.

Larsa Pippen modelling her Nile Queen Catsuit for Halloween.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen

As per the online costume store Leg Avenue, the Nile Queen Catsuit outfit costs $95.

Image from Leg Avenue online store

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been in a relationship since last year. Michael Jordan, however, has not shared his honest take on the relationship that his son has with the ex-wife of his Chicago Bulls running mate Scottie. Despite this, both Larsa and Marcus see themselves tying the knot at some point in the future.

Larsa Pippen is of West Asian descent, being born to a Syrian father and a Lebanese mother. She is a media personality, having been cast as one of the original members of the reality series The Real Housewives of Miami. Apart from working in TV, she is also a businesswoman.

She married Scottie Pippen in 1997, but separated in 2016. Their divorce became official in 2021 with all issues settled amicably. They have four children together, namely Scotty Jr., who is now a professional basketball player, Preston, Justin and Sophia.

Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan, 32, is the middle child of three brood of ‘His Airness’ with former wife Juanita Vanoy. He played high school and collegiate ball, but it did not translate to a professional career. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in hospitality management.

Larsa Pippen confident of relationship with Marcus Jordan to grow stronger

While Michael Jordan is yet to publicly comment on their relationship, Larsa Pippen is confident that what they have will only grow stronger with their families behind them.

Earlier this year, the TV personality shared on the Tamron Hall Show that things are falling into their proper places as far as her relationship with Marcus, and at the end of the day, what matters most is that they are happy:

“When you’re an adult, I think your parents just want to see you happy. My parents want to see me happy, his parents want to see him happy.”

Check out what she had to say at 5:10:

Larsa and Marcus were first linked together in September last year and made their relationship public back in January.