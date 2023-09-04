In Photos: Larsa Pippen shares day at golf course with Marcus Jordan amid rumors of Michael Jordan’s disapproval of their marriage

Wedding bells are ringing as Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan spent time playing golf while rumors of them getting married have surrounded them. Pippen posted the two of them having a great time on the golf course, enjoying a relaxing day.

The couple is always being watched by the public eye as they are associated with famed basketball legends, who used to be teammates. With that, it's hard for them to spend quality time without fans or media watching their every move. The two were able to have quality time with each other on the golf course, where there seemed to be no one but their company.

Pippen updated her followers on Instagram as she posted on her stories.

Jordan showing off his golf swing

Jordan strolls around the golf course

Jordan and Pippen ride a golf cart

The couple spends quality time

The two have been surrounded with wedding rumors despite Michael Jordan jokingly not approving of their relationship. So far, the Chicago Bulls legend hasn't shared his honest thoughts on his son's relationship. For others, it might seem odd as Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are planning a reality TV-type wedding

Wedding concepts these days have been very unique. While certain couples opt to do a traditional wedding, there are those who just go all out on their crazy ideas. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have an interesting idea between them as the two are looking to have a reality TV kind of wedding.

Larsa pitched the idea of her and Marcus getting married on a reality TV show. Now, there have been a few cases where that happened, but it would be interesting to see Pippen and Jordan exchange vows and for it to be filmed for television.

The ex-wife of MJ's partner in Chicago brought up the idea on their podcast, Separation Anxiety.

"Do you think you would have a wedding on a reality show? I don't think your parents would come," Pippen said.

Evidence is yet to surface of Michael Jordan approving of the two getting married. Scottie, on the other hand, reportedly has no problem with it. According to sources, he and Larsa Pippen are still friends and often talk about their children.

