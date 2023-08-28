"What's the game coming to man?": Spice 1 was left stunned hearing Larsa Pippen's dating Michael Jordan's son

The relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan shocked the entire basketball fandom when the couple made their relationship public in January 2023. Rapper Spice 1 realized several months later that the news was not just a rumor.

In an interview with reporter DJ Vlad, Spice 1 was informed and asked about his reaction to the relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan. Like most fans of the Jordan-Pippen duo, the rapper ignored the news so he could still have the image of his childhood basketball heroes not tainted by the controversy.

"What is the game coming to, man? Wow! That's crazy. So Jordan-- did he talked to.. have he talked to Pippen or anything?," Spice 1 said. "Wow. That just blew my mind right here. What? I'm gonna be thinking about this all night. What?," he added.

Imagining what Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are going through, Spice 1 just thinks that this situation is far from getting shrugged aside.

"You can't put nothing past nobody, man, that's all I can say with that. You can't put s*** past nobody," Spice 1 continued.

"I have situations in my life where women have done me bad, f***ed up like that too. I got to point to where I was just like you know s***, I ain't really... I'm not even finna fall like that no more like that I'm good but I don't want to feel like that no more."

Playing Chicago Bulls on 2k won't be the same for Spice 1 after learning about Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen

The 90's Chicago Bulls has been part of every NBA 2k game that came out for the past decade. Fans get the chance to play with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen together and even let them go against current NBA teams.

As a gamer himself, Spice 1 feels that he will always have the mental image in his head that the Bulls 90's duo have this lingering spat between them while playing NBA 2k with the whole Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan situation.

"Man, when I go back home and play NBA 2k and I play with the Bulls, I'm gonna be thinking that s***, while I'm playing like this n***** is this what the f*** like because you know I got the whole lineup on the Bulls but I got the whole 2k thing. I'm gonna be tripping like d***. I can't believe this so Jordan's son with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife," Spice 1 said.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen keep their followers updated about their relationship through their podcast 'Separation Anxiety'. There has been no report yet on how Scottie Pippen reacted to this bizarre situation other than Michael Jordan's dismissal of the couple's relationship.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)