Larsa Pippen gets ‘wedding band vibes’ as she swoons over Marcus Jordan's promise ring on RHOM 6 Finale

The finale episode of "Real Housewives Of Miami" Season 6 aired on Wednesday and featured a relationship update for Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

The episode showed the show's star and the NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, on a date in South Beach, Miami. While at the dinner table, Jordan presented Larsa with a black ring box.

“Before you open it, I love you, and I hope you like it,” said Marcus as he presented the box.

“Marcus, this is like a wedding band!” Larsa exclaimed.

However, Marcus clarified that it wasn’t an engagement ring but a promise ring.

“It’s a promise ring. I hope you like it,” Marcus said, adding, “Does it fit?”

“It fits like a glove,” replied Larsa.

The white gold eternity ring featured baguette-cut diamonds lined with two rows of round-cut diamonds set in a shared prong setting.

The diamond-clad promise ring presented to Larsa Pippen by Marcus Jordan

Larsa’s end card at the end of the episode provided a further update on their relationship as filming ended for the season.

"Larsa and Marcus are talking about marriage. … Marcus has yet to introduce Larsa as his girlfriend to his dad, Michael Jordan. She’s not sure which one will happen first," the card said.

Are Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen back together?

The 33-year-old entrepreneur, Marcus Jordan, and the 49-year-old star of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Larsa Pippen, were reported to have broken up after an 18-month romance.

Rumors of the breakup began on Sunday, Feb. 11, after the reality star unfollowed Jordan on Instagram and deleted all photos of him from her feed. Debunking the rumor, Larsa Pippen addressed the issue on the "Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamara Judge" podcast.

In the podcast, Larsa said that she and Marcus Jordan had not broken up and just needed some space:

"I think relationships are challenging, we live in three different places, and I feel like we never broke by the way guys. We didn’t break up," said Larsa. "We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts, and see if this relationship you know, what’s gonna happen in the future."

Marcus and Larsa's romance has been a subject of fascination for their fans, as they are both connected to the Chicago Bulls' 1990s dynasty via its most famous players.

While Marcus is the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, Larsa Pippen was married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 until finalizing their divorce in 2021.