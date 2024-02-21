Larsa Pippen reveals truth about engagement rumors with Marcus Jordan after paparazzi spot a ring on her finger

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have once again grabbed the spotlight, with rumors about a potential breakup doing the rounds. Amidst the buzz, the former wife of Scottie Pippen made an appearance on 'Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamara Judge' to set the record straight.

The speculation began when Larsa shared a poll on her Instagram story, asking her followers whether people's friends should unfollow their exes. Subsequently, an account identified as @bravoist circulated a rumor, suggesting that the couple had begun erasing traces of their relationship from social media and that they had unfollowed each other.

Debunking the rumor, Larsa Pippen addressed the issue on the podcast and said that she and Marcus Jordan had not broken up and just needed some space.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think relationships are challenging, we live in three different places, and I feel like we never broke by the way guys. We didn’t break up," said Larsa. "We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts, and see if this relationship you know, what’s gonna happen in the future."

In addition, Larsa Pippen addressed another rumor regarding the engagement ring photographed by the paparazzi, asserting that it didn't align with the speculation that she was engaged to Marcus Jordan.

"Those rings are from my Larsa Marie collection," Larsa clarified.

Larsa Pippen's regrets deleting social media pictures with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen opened up about her relationship with Marcus Jordan, expressing regret over impulsively deleting their Instagram photos during a moment of doubt. Revealing her emotional nature, Pippen admitted to distancing herself when feeling unloved, acknowledging her actions as impulsive.

"I feel like I was very emotional- I wish I didn't delete those photos," said Pippen. "I didn't even archive them, I couldn't archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess. I'm a Cancer so I'm an emotional person so I feel like if you're not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat."

During the podcast, Pippen expressed dismay at discovering that her RHOM co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton had accused her of staging the breakup for publicity, describing it as "hurtful."

"They should both know that relationships are hard, they've both been through multiple marriages," Pippen said of Neopla and Patton.

The couple initially denied the rumors in August 2022 before eventually confirming their relationship in February 2023. However, amid speculation of a breakup in February 2024, Pippen clarified that they were taking time apart to reassess their relationship, emphasizing personal growth.