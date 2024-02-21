"We never broke up": Larsa Pippen slams rumors of splitting up with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been reported to be actively working on their relationship, following recent speculations of a breakup. What might have seemed like a split has now been confirmed to have been the two taking some time apart to reevaluate and address underlying concerns.

The couple has been a sensation on the social media platforms for their linkup. Talking on the "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast with hosts Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Larsa burst the bubble circling the highly discussed breakup scenario.

Reacting to the response over her Instagram story that fueled the breakup rumor of the couple's split, she said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think relationships are challenging, we live in three different places, and I feel like we never broke by the way guys. We didn’t break up. We kind of needed to take a beat, gather our thoughts, and see if this relationship you know, what’s gonna happen in the future."

Talking about the potential future of her relationship with NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Larsa Pippen added:

"It was like it’s been a lot of time together and like this was the point of like either we’re gonna be together and like get engaged or start looking at the next phase or breakup."

However, she also mentioned they are working together to improve their relationship.

Larsa Pippen roasted at a stand-up show in Miami

Larsa Pippen found herself the center of attention during a stand-up show in Miami, where comedian Greg Wilson roasted her in the presence of Marcus Jordan.

Wilson's comedic commentary cleverly referenced Larsa's past relationships, particularly her ex-husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen, and Marcus's father, basketball icon Michael Jordan. Pointing at the couple who were standing just meters away, Wilson said:

“Larsa Pippen is here with Marcus Jordan. Listen, you’re a legend, you’re the only person that’s ever managed to f**k up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the same time.

"You’re basically the greatest New York Knick of all time,” Wilson joked. “You should be in their ring of honor. They owe you. You’re the only one who could do it.”

The banter humorously alluded to Larsa's unique ability to "mess up" two major figures in basketball history simultaneously, adding an unexpected twist to the couple's night out. This occurred amid swirling speculation about Larsa and Marcus's relationship status, fueling further curiosity about their dynamic and the potential reconciliation following their recent split.