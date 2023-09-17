Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky Round 1, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 17, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

In the first round of the WNBA playoffs, a best-two-out-of-three format, the Las Vegas Aces take on the Chicago Sky in game two. Las Vegas is one win away from progressing to the semi-finals following their blowout win in game one.

With the season on the line, the Sky will likely come out the gates hot and will look to attack the Aces with a "shock and awe" approach. However, the Aces remain the WNBA's best team and are the current reigning champions, which means they will be ready for whatever the Sky can throw at them.

Neither team will be at full strength for their upcoming contest. Candace Parker and Riquna Williams will be missing for the Aces as they continue to deal with injury. Rebekah Gardner and Isabelle Harrison will both be absent from the Sky's teamsheet.

In the opening game, Kiah Stokes put on a defensive masterclass, securing 14 defensive rebounds along with A'ja Wilson's six defensive boards. The Sky will need to find ways to generate second-chance opportunities if they want to stand a chance of forcing a game three.

Game Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky

Date & Time: Sunday, September 17; 3 p.m. ET.

Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Where to watch & live stream

Game 2 between the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky can be seen WNBA League Pass, ESPN and FUBO.

Las Vegas Aces Predicted Lineup

Chelsea Gray

Kelsey Plum

Kiah Stokes

A'ja Wilson

Jackie Young

Key Player: A'ja Wilson

Wilson is arguably the best player in the league right now. Her scoring and rebounding ability make her a genuine nightmare for opposing defenses, while she's also capable of making important reads to carve teams open.

Wilson played a solid game in her last meeting with the Sky and will be a focal point of Becky Hammon's offense throughout the playoffs.

Chicago Sky Predicted Lineup

Kayleah Copper

Marina Mabrey

Alanna Smith

Courtney Williams

Elizabeth Williams

Key Player: Kayleah Copper

Copper has shot 40.4% from the 3-point range this season, allowing the Chicago Sky to feed off her shooting gravity and floor spacing.

Copper will enter the contest against the Aces as her team's biggest threat on both sides of the ball. The 29-year-old ended the regular-season, averaging 18.7 points per game.

In game one of the WNBA playoffs, Copper dropped 15 points against the Aces but will need to up that production is she doesn't want her season to come to an abrupt end.

Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky: Prediction

Las Vegas has been unstoppable all year. The Sky, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong season but haven't reached the same levels as their playoff counterparts.

The Aces are -18.5 favorites to secure victory on Sunday. Las Vegas is clearly the better, more talented team and is expected to wrap up the opening round of the playoffs. Chicago will likely struggle to deal with Las Vegas' dominance on both sides of the court.