Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky Round 1, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 13, 2023 / WNBA Playoffs

The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces and the eighth-seeded Chicago Sky face off in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.
The Aces are the clear favorite in this series in the Aces, who lost just six times in 40 regular-season games (34-6), setting a new WNBA record. On the other hand, the Sky were below .500, finishing the season at 18-22.
Both teams finished the regular season on a high note, as Las Vegas claimed the 100-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury, while Chicago rallied past the Connecticut Sun on the road (102-91).
Las Vegas has won four in a row and seven of their last 10 WNBA games, as they look to defend their title. Meanwhile, Chicago is on a three-game winning streak and will look to upset the favorite in Game 1.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky WNBA prediction
As we said, it will be a major upset if the Aces lose Game 1. They are the grand favorite to win this one, after sweeping the season series (3-0). Las Vegas has lost only once at home this season (19-1).
For their part, the Sky have won three consecutive games and will do their best to emerge victorious and take the upper hand in the series. Chicago remains confident in winning the first game of the series.
"It's a different game. The playoffs are a whole other ball game. It's pretty much 0-0," the Sky star Courtney Williams told WNBA.com heading into Game 1.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Chicago Sky roster
Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: Where to watch
Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky collide in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs. The game takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday and fans will be able to watch it on ESPN2 and WNBA League Pass. The tip-off time is 10:00 PM ET.
Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch
The Las Vegas Aces have no injuries to report and will have a full roster available in Game 1. On the contrary, Alanna Smith is listed as day-to-day for the Chicago Sky.
Las Vegas has four players in double-digit scoring and will rely on them for a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals.
A'ja Wilson is averaging 22.8 ppg and 9.5 rpg, while Kelsey Plum adds 18.7 ppg and 4.5 apg, on 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.
Jackie Young has averages of 17.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.8 apg, on 44.9 percent from three, while Chelsea Gray averages 15.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 7.3 apg, while shooting 42.1 percent from the perimeter.
On the other hand, Kahleah Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, averaged 18.7 ppg and 4.4 rpg for the Sky, with Courtney Williams posting 10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 6.3 apg, on 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Williams is coming off an impressive triple-double in the regular-season finale vs. the Connecticut Sun, where she had 23 points, 16 rebounds (career-high) and 13 assists (tied her career high). Expect Chicago to rely on Williams and Copper in Game 1 vs. the Aces.
