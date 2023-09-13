Basketball
Las Vegas Aces vs Chicago Sky Round 1, Game 1 prediction and game preview - September 13, 2023 / WNBA Playoffs

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Sep 13, 2023 14:26 GMT
The top-seeded Las Vegas Aces and the eighth-seeded Chicago Sky face off in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Aces are the clear favorite in this series in the Aces, who lost just six times in 40 regular-season games (34-6), setting a new WNBA record. On the other hand, the Sky were below .500, finishing the season at 18-22.

Both teams finished the regular season on a high note, as Las Vegas claimed the 100-85 win over the Phoenix Mercury, while Chicago rallied past the Connecticut Sun on the road (102-91).

Las Vegas has won four in a row and seven of their last 10 WNBA games, as they look to defend their title. Meanwhile, Chicago is on a three-game winning streak and will look to upset the favorite in Game 1.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky WNBA prediction

As we said, it will be a major upset if the Aces lose Game 1. They are the grand favorite to win this one, after sweeping the season series (3-0). Las Vegas has lost only once at home this season (19-1).

For their part, the Sky have won three consecutive games and will do their best to emerge victorious and take the upper hand in the series. Chicago remains confident in winning the first game of the series.

"It's a different game. The playoffs are a whole other ball game. It's pretty much 0-0," the Sky star Courtney Williams told WNBA.com heading into Game 1.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Chicago Sky roster

NUM
PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
25
Morgan Bertsch
F6-4 ft173 lbsAPRIL 20, 1997RCALIFORNIA-DAVIS/USA
2
Kahleah Copper
G-F6-1 ft165 lbsAUGUST 28, 19947 yrsRUTGERS/USA
11
Dana Evans
G5-6 ft145 lbsAUGUST 1, 19982 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
35
Rebekah Gardner
G6-1 ft130 lbsJULY 9, 19901 yrsUCLA/USA
20
Isabelle Harrison
F6-3 ft183 lbsSEPTEMBER 27, 19936 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
24
Ruthy Hebard
F6-4 ft190 lbsAPRIL 28, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
23
Sika Kone
F6-3 ft180 lbsJULY 13, 2002RSPAIN/MALI
4
Marina Mabrey
G5-11 ft170 lbsSEPTEMBER 14, 19964 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
21
Robyn Parks
F6-1 ft170 lbsJULY 19, 1992RVIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH/USA
8
Alanna Smith
F6-4 ft180 lbsSEPTEMBER 10, 19964 yrsSTANFORD/AUSTRALIA
7
Taylor Soule
F5-11 ft186 lbsJANUARY 5, 2000RVIRGINIA TECH/USA
1
Elizabeth Williams
C-F6-3 ft200 lbsJUNE 23, 19938 yrsDUKE/UNITED KINGDOM
10
Courtney Williams
G5-8 ft139 lbsMAY 11, 19947 yrsSOUTH FLORIDA/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: Where to watch

Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky collide in Game 1 of the opening round of the playoffs. The game takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday and fans will be able to watch it on ESPN2 and WNBA League Pass. The tip-off time is 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Chicago Sky: Players to watch

The Las Vegas Aces have no injuries to report and will have a full roster available in Game 1. On the contrary, Alanna Smith is listed as day-to-day for the Chicago Sky.

Las Vegas has four players in double-digit scoring and will rely on them for a second straight trip to the WNBA Finals.

A'ja Wilson is averaging 22.8 ppg and 9.5 rpg, while Kelsey Plum adds 18.7 ppg and 4.5 apg, on 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Jackie Young has averages of 17.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 3.8 apg, on 44.9 percent from three, while Chelsea Gray averages 15.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 7.3 apg, while shooting 42.1 percent from the perimeter.

On the other hand, Kahleah Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, averaged 18.7 ppg and 4.4 rpg for the Sky, with Courtney Williams posting 10.4 ppg, 6.0 rpg and 6.3 apg, on 44.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Williams is coming off an impressive triple-double in the regular-season finale vs. the Connecticut Sun, where she had 23 points, 16 rebounds (career-high) and 13 assists (tied her career high). Expect Chicago to rely on Williams and Copper in Game 1 vs. the Aces.

