Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun WNBA Playoffs- Date, time, where to watch, live streaming details and more

The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun will face off in the opening round of the WNBA playoffs.

The Sun finished third in the WNBA and will be favorites to win their five-game series against the Lynx. If they make it past Minnesota, they will face the New York Liberty in the semi-finals.

Throughout the WNBA season, the Lynx won 19 of their 40 games, finishing with a 9-11 record at home and a 10-10 record on the road. While not a terrible record, it pales in comparison to the Sun, who won 23 games and dominated both at home and on the road.

As such, the Lynx will certainly be the underdogs in this series.

Connecticut Sun roster

Rebecca Allen

DeWanna Bonner

Leigha Brown

DiJonai Carrington

Tyasha Harris

Bernadett Hatar

Tiffany Hayes

Natisha Hiedeman

Brionna Jones

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Alyssa Thomas

Minnesota Lynx roster

Natalie Achonwa

Lindsay Allen

Rachel Banham

Bridget Carleton

Napheesa Collier

Dorka Juhász

Kayla McBride

Nikolina Milic

Diamond Miller

Tiffany Mitchell

Aerial Powers

Jessica Shepard

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx playoff details

The WNBA has released the schedule for all first-round playoff series. The opening round will consist of a three-game series operating in a 2-1 format. Following the opening round, teams that progress to the semi-finals and WNBA finals will participate in a best-of-five series.

Here are the dates for the first three games between the Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx.

Game 1: Minnesota at Connecticut, September 11, 8 p.m. ET

Game 2: Minnesota at Connecticut, September 17, 1 p.m. ET

Game 3*: Connecticut at Minnesota, September 20, tip-off TBD

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Where to watch

You can watch the playoff series on ESPN 2, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The first two games will be played in Connecticut before both teams head to Minnesota for Game 3.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx: Prediction

The Connecticut Sun have been among the best teams in the league all season. Only the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty have secured better seeding than Connecticut.

The Minnesota Lynx, on the other hand, have been hovering around the .500 mark all year and have been a middle-of-the-road team for the entire season. With that in mind, the Sun will be heavy favorites to progress out of the opening round, when they will then find themselves undertaking the role of the underdog.

Connecticut will be heavily favored to defeat the Lynx, possibly in the first two games, avoiding the need to make the trip to Minnesota as a result.