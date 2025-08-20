Latvia vs Greece Preview and Prediction - Aug. 20 | 2025 EuroBasket Preparation Game

The preparations for the 2025 EuroBasket continue on Wednesday, with Latvia facing Greece in Athens. Kristaps Porzingis has been playing well for Latvia in their first three games. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to Greece's lineup after missing the first four games due to insurance issues.

Antetokounmpo was unable to play in Greece's first four preparation games against Belgium, Serbia, Israel and Montenegro. The national team was waiting for his insurance to get paid, with the Milwaukee Bucks being cautious due to uncertainty around his future there.

As for Porzingis, he has seemingly recovered from the illness that limited him during last season's playoffs for the Boston Celtics. Now with the Atlanta Hawks, "The Unicorn" has scored 20 points or more twice in Latvia's first three exhibition games.

Latvia vs. Greece Preview, Prediction and Game Details for EuroBasket Friendly

The basketball friendly between Latvia and Greece is on Wednesday, Aug. 20, at the OAKA Basketball Arena in Athens. It has a start time of 8:00 p.m. local time in Greece and 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live via Courtside 1891, which is FIBA's paid subscription platform.

Latvia vs. Greece Preview

Latvia began its preparations for the 2025 EuroBasket with back-to-back losses against Simone Fontecchio and Italy, and Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania. They finally broke through with a hard-fought 108-88 win over Luka Doncic and Slovenia. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.7 points per game heading into Wednesday's game.

On the other hand, Greece won its first exhibition game against Belgium. They followed with two losses at the hands of Serbia and Israel before bouncing back with a 69-61 win against Nikola Vučević and Montenegro. They're getting a huge boost in Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is set to play his first preparation game.

Latvia vs. Greece Preliminary Rosters for 2025 EuroBasket

Latvia

Rodions Kurucs

Mareks Mejeris

Kristaps Porzingis

Davis Bertans

Dairis Bertans

Rolands Smits

Klavs Cavars

Rihards Lomazs

Andrejs Grazulis

Martins Laksa

Marcis Steinbergs

Toms Skuja

Arturs Kurucs

Arturs Zagars

Kristers Zoriks

Greece

Kostas Papanikolaou

Kostas Sloukas

Giannoulis Larentzakis

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Dinos Mitoglou

Panagiotis Kalaitzakis

Dimitris Katsivelis

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Vassilis Toliopoulos

Tyler Dorsey

Nikos Chougkaz

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Omiros Netzipoglou

Antonios Karagiannidis

Alexandros Nikolaidis

Alexandros Samodurov

Lefteris Liotopoulos

Nasos Bazinass

Latvia vs. Greece Predicted Starting Lineup

Latvia

G - Arturs Kurucs | G - Rihards Lomazs | F - Davis Bertans | F - Andrejs Grazulis | C - Kristaps Porzingis

Greece

G - Tyler Dorsey | G - Panagiotis Kalaitzakis | F - Dimitrios Katsivelis | F - Alexandros Samontourov | C - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Latvia vs. Greece prediction

Greece will be in full force with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, while Latvia has some momentum after their win over Slovenia. Fans should expect a competitive game in Athens despite it being an exhibition game ahead of the 2025 EuroBasket, with Greece getting a close victory.

