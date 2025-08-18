"Love every ounce of your craziness": Giannis Antetokounmpo's wife Mariah pens moving tribute to son Maverick on special day

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his wife, Mariah Antetokounmpo, have a family of four children, out of which one just turned four. On Monday, Mariah celebrated her second-oldest son Maverick's birthday with a heartfelt message.The wife of the Milwaukee Bucks' star posted a series of pictures on Instagram, featuring Maverick's highlights. The first picture had Maverick dribbling a basketball with his father's jersey on. In the next picture, he was walking with his parents.Another picture had him wearing a black suit, followed by a wholesome picture of Giannis lifting his son to the basketball rim to help him put the ball in the basket.However, it was the emotional birthday tribute from Mariah that remained the highlight of the post. She showered love on her son, calling him her best friend.&quot;Dear Maverick,&quot; she wrote. &quot;I pray that you continue asking questions, pushing boundaries, loving hard and driving me insane because these moments are short and I love every ounce of your craziness! To the best brother and mama’s boy, we love you dearly!&quot;Happy 4th Birthday to my little best friend! 💛💎🤟🏾.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGiannis Antetokounmpo reveals the first time he met his wife, MariahGiannis Antetokounmpo is fearless when he steps on the basketball floor, but outside the court? Not every time. A freak of nature easily crumbled when he saw his wife for the first time.Last month, the Bucks star sat down with streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed on a livestream for an hour-long one-on-one conversation. Antetokounmpo revealed that when he met his wife, Mariah, for the first time, he lacked the courage to talk to her.Antetokounmpo revealed that he saw her in Las Vegas for the first time when he went to watch his older brother Thanasis play for the New York Knicks during the Summer League. According to the Bucks star, Mariah worked in the Summer League.&quot;After the game, I saw (Mariah) walking and stuff, and I had my friend go and ask for her number,&quot; Giannis said. &quot;At the time, she kind of rejected me.&quot;When Speed grilled Antetokounmpo for not approaching his future wife himself, the Bucks star said that he had &quot;no game.&quot; Revealing that during that time, he was just 21, shy and &quot;was married to the game.&quot;For forward, nine years, they are now parents to four children. They have two sons, Liam Charles and Maverick Shai, and two daughters, Eva Brooke and Aria Capri.