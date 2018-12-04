LaVar Ball says he has no relationship with LeBron James, issues ultimatum to Luke Walton

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST News 04 Dec 2018, 18:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball made the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week, when he called his youngest son LaMelo better than Lebron James. Making controversial statements is not a new thing for Lavar Ball, so that didn't exactly come as a surprise.

He was quiet for some time before last week, but now it looks like he is back to his modus operandi of giving quotable quotes.

In a recent interview with TMZ, he made further provocative comments, this time talking about his relationship with LeBron James and issuing an ultimatum to Luke Walton.

LaVar said that he and LeBron stay away from each others' paths, and that for the time being it is working perfectly fine.

These were his exact lines:

"I really don't have a relationship with LeBron. I like it. He ain't done nothing bad to me, I ain't done nothing bad to him. So, as long as we good, we'll be all right."

LaVar knows his son Lonzo is playing alongside LeBron at Los Angeles Lakers, so he probably doesn't want to get on the wrong side of King James. But that did not stop him from issuing an ultimatum to coach Luke Walton.

LaVar said that if Walton doesn't play Lonzo for more than 35 minutes in a match, then his job might be in danger.

Below is what he exactly said:

Advertisement

"If he keeps playing Lonzo a lot -- over 35 minutes -- he'll stick around. Less, he won't."

LaVar is a great father, there is no doubt about that. He has always stood up for his sons, and they have turned out to be very talented and hard-working; Lonzo is playing in the NBA, and the other two are doing well on the lower levels.

But these meaningless statements in the media can seriously affect the image of his sons. Walton is Lonzo's coach, and making such irreverent comments about him can change Lonzo's status and make his life difficult in the team.

Advertisement