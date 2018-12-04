×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

LaVar Ball says he has no relationship with LeBron James, issues ultimatum to Luke Walton

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
News
04 Dec 2018, 18:32 IST

LaVar Ball
LaVar Ball

LaVar Ball made the headlines for all the wrong reasons last week, when he called his youngest son LaMelo better than Lebron James. Making controversial statements is not a new thing for Lavar Ball, so that didn't exactly come as a surprise.

He was quiet for some time before last week, but now it looks like he is back to his modus operandi of giving quotable quotes.

In a recent interview with TMZ, he made further provocative comments, this time talking about his relationship with LeBron James and issuing an ultimatum to Luke Walton.

LaVar said that he and LeBron stay away from each others' paths, and that for the time being it is working perfectly fine.

These were his exact lines:

"I really don't have a relationship with LeBron. I like it. He ain't done nothing bad to me, I ain't done nothing bad to him. So, as long as we good, we'll be all right."

LaVar knows his son Lonzo is playing alongside LeBron at Los Angeles Lakers, so he probably doesn't want to get on the wrong side of King James. But that did not stop him from issuing an ultimatum to coach Luke Walton.

LaVar said that if Walton doesn't play Lonzo for more than 35 minutes in a match, then his job might be in danger.

Below is what he exactly said:

Advertisement
"If he keeps playing Lonzo a lot -- over 35 minutes -- he'll stick around. Less, he won't."

LaVar is a great father, there is no doubt about that. He has always stood up for his sons, and they have turned out to be very talented and hard-working; Lonzo is playing in the NBA, and the other two are doing well on the lower levels.

But these meaningless statements in the media can seriously affect the image of his sons. Walton is Lonzo's coach, and making such irreverent comments about him can change Lonzo's status and make his life difficult in the team.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Lonzo Ball
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA News Roundup: 16th July - LeBron James meets with...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Reasons why the Lakers should trade Lonzo...
RELATED STORY
6 reasons why the Lakers are more than just LeBron James
RELATED STORY
NBA: With LeBron James, it’s ‘Showtime’ once more but...
RELATED STORY
NBA Twitter reacts to Magic Johnson admonishing Coach...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: How ready are the Los Angeles Lakers for the...
RELATED STORY
NBA News: Anthony Davis wants to join LeBron James in Los...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from LeBron James' first Lakers game
RELATED STORY
NBA: 10 things that LeBron James brings to the Lakers
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: LeBron says he could play for another 5-6...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us