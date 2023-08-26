Lebanon vs Canada Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Canada will look to take control of Group H at the 2023 FIBA World Cup when they face Lebanon on Sunday in Jakarta, Indonesia. In this matchup preview, we'll take a look at the results of their previous game, prediction and odds, as well as their current roster.
Team Canada lived up to the hype surrounding them ahead of the tournament with a huge 95-65 win over France on Friday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander showed why he was named to the All-NBA First Team last season with 27 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Meanwhile, Lebanon was demolished by Latvia's hot shooting 109-70. Sergio El Darwich had 19 points and five rebounds while Omari Spellman added 18 points but it wasn't enough to prevent the humiliating defeat. Latvia shot 59.2% from the field, including 51.4% from beyond the arc.
2023 FIBA World Cup game preview
Canada shocked France with a defensive masterclass in the third quarter, limiting Les Bleu to just eight points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was simply unstoppable on the offensive end while Kelly Olynyk and Dillon Brooks provided additional scoring with 18 and 12 points, respectively.
Lebanon, on the other hand, was simply outmatched against Lebanon. They are in a must-win situation because they have no way of making it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup if they lose to Team Canada. Credit to Lebanon since any team would have lost Latvia on Friday due to their insane shooting.
Lebanon vs. Canada FIBA World Cup prediction and odds
Canada is the overwhelming favorite to win in their matchup against Lebanon on Sunday in Indonesia. They just have too much quality to have problems against the Asian nation. Some people likely expect the Canadians to run through Lebanon and get at least a 25-point win.
It's not recommended to bet on the Lebanon vs. Canada game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup because of the gap in quality. However, bettors could still play the Handicap Game and to make it more interesting.
Lebanon's roster
- Mark Alkhoury
- Wakel Arakji
- Sergio El Darwich
- Karim Ezzedine
- Hayk Gyokchyan
- Ali Haidar
- Ali Mezhar
- Jad Kahlil
- Ali Mansour
- Amir Saoud
- Omari Spellman
- Karim Zeinoun
Canada's roster
- Kyle Alexander
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Trae Bell-Haynes
- Dillon Brooks
- Luguentz Dort
- Zach Edey
- Melvin Ejim
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- Kelly Olynyk
- Kevin Pangos
- Dwight Powell
- Phil Scrubb
