LeBron James 2023-24 NBA Fantasy Outlook: Projecting the Lakers superstar’s performance this season

Coming off his 19th All-NBA selection last season, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is remarkably still among the NBA’s best players entering Year 21. As a result, James is still being picked in the 20s in most NBA fantasy drafts. However, while the soon-to-be 39-year-old is still an elite fantasy player when healthy, injury risk has made him someone to consider avoiding drafting this season.

Since joining the Lakers in 2018, James has averaged just 55.6 games played per season over the last five years. In addition, he hasn’t played 60 games in a single season since the 2019-20 season. This concern isn’t expected to be alleviated this season either. James’ minutes and games played will surely be managed given his age, mileage and growing injury history.

Last season, James averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.6 blocks, 3.2 turnovers and 2.2 3-pointers per game over 55 games. He did so while shooting an efficient 50.0% and 76.8% at the free-throw line.

While it’s conceivable that James could put up similar all-around stats this season, there is always a chance that his scoring could start to drop off. This, combined with his age and injury risk, makes him a safer pick closer to 30. However, there are still much safer options at the small forward position.

Entering the 2023-24 season, Yahoo! Sports’ fantasy expert Dan Titus has James ranked as the 30th-best player in 9-category fantasy leagues.

Other small forwards to consider drafting over LeBron James in NBA fantasy

Minnesota Timberwolves star wing Anthony Edwards

As for other players with small forward eligibility who project to be safer NBA fantasy targets in 9-category leagues than LeBron James, there are quite a few. These include Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Desmond Bane and Lauri Markkanen.

Tatum is considered the clear-cut best option out of the group, coming in at No. 4 in Dan Titus' Yahoo! rankings. However, in terms of upside, Edwards, who Titus ranked No. 16, could be someone who takes another leap into superstardom in his fourth season.

Meanwhile, in terms of on-court reliability, no one is more reliable than Bridges (ranked No. 19), who has yet to miss a single game entering his sixth season. This includes him having completed a rare 83-game season after his mid-season trade to Brooklyn last year.

In addition, when it comes to taking a chance on a veteran superstar small forward, Kevin Durant and Jimmy Butler both make more sense than James.

